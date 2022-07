An LLC connected with Byler Holdings seeks to build a warehouse, hotel, and residential housing on the land surrounding the Cornwall quarry, according to a Daily News report. In June, more than 400 acres of Cornwall Borough property was purchased by Cornwall Properties, an LLC connected with Byler Holdings, owners of Iron Valley Golf Course and numerous other ventures in the area. The properties were purchased for $4,425,000 in a transaction dated May 18 and recorded with the county the next day.

