Wisconsin football player profile: Running back Braelon Allen
By Michael Hogan
247Sports
3 days ago
The Wisconsin football team that takes the field at Camp Randall Stadium in September will look drastically different from the one that left Allegiant Stadium as winners of the Las Vegas Bowl about six months ago. Not only did the coaching staff take on a new look — head...
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
The Green Bay Packers have made the wide receiver position one of their biggest priorities this offseason. Of course, this was out of dire necessity due to the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez-Valdes-Scantling. First, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $1.85M. Green Bay then spent three draft picks on wide receivers. These four new arrivals have been added to a receiving room that also includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers. For those who have been counting, that is a total of seven wide receivers. Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree, though, are also out to make the roster. According to Rob Demovsky, the plethora of young talent may be enough to end Watkins’ time in Green Bay before it even starts.
The Big Ten is fresh off watching three stars get drafted in the top 10 of the 2022 NBA Draft. Iowa's Keegan Murray, Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis were all breakout sophomores who transformed into lottery picks. A lot of people saw Ivey's surge coming, but Murray and Davis came out of nowhere. That success armed plenty of Big Ten coaches to go out into the transfer portal, and on the recruiting trail, with an intriguing sell.
Ryan Staub's third trip to Boulder was his official visit with the Buffaloes, during the weekend of June 24. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound dual-threat quarterback from Stevenson Ranch, Calif., has been verbally committed to Colorado for six months now. "My official visit was awesome. The whole Colorado family treated me and...
The programs at the top of college football can change in an instant. LSU won a national championship in 2019. The next year the Tigers were 5-5. Florida State won nine-plus games every season from 2010-16. The Seminoles have gone a combined 19-27 the last four seasons. Rosters turn over...
With the 2022 college football season just a couple months away, a ranking was released on Wednesday. All the head coaches in the B1G were ranked per Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports. Fornelli brought things into consideration like how the coach did last season, as well as how consistent they’ve...
Long-time Maryland commit Nasir Addison is no longer committed to the Terps. The Irvington (N.H.) High athlete announced his recruitment is again open, and he told Florida State, Kentucky and Michigan State were the schools of interest for him. "All the I've been talking to want me to play corner,"...
Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
Since news broke that USC and UCLA were leaving the Pac-12 for the financially greener pastures of the Big Ten -- a move that comes a year after Big 12 stalwarts Texas and Oklahoma bolted for the SEC -- an unnerving feeling has been cast over members of the ACC. Stay or go? And at what cost?
The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the NFL this past season. Despite this, general manager Brian Gutekunst did make some mistakes last offseason. The Green Bay Packers have had themselves quite the eventful offseason, highlighted by the club trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. This was following a 2021 season where the Packers had the best record in the entire NFL, finishing 13-4. But, their run in the playoffs was short-lived, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
Mike Gundy is 54 years old and preparing for his 18th season as head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but that is not slowing him down in any aspect of his life. That includes his physical health, which was recently on display in a video that got some positive attention.
The top class of 2023 running back in Pennsylvania is closing in on a commitment. Three-star Scranton Prep tailback London Montgomery announced Friday that he will announce his commitment on July 11 at 5 p.m. ET. Montgomery will pick between Boston College, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Montgomery took official...
With all seven predictions in their favor heading into a Thursday evening announcement, Michigan is a clear favorite on the 247Sports Crystal Ball for 2023 four-star offensive lineman Amir Herring, who will make his decision on the 247Sports YouTube page at 7 PM EST. The Wolverines have held the 247Sports...
Aside from the oppressive heat, the one certainty for Ohio State’s summer football camp in June was the presence of 2023 verbal commitment Will Smith Jr. Smith, who attends nearby Dublin Coffman High School, made sure he was present for all six one-day sessions. He went through drills and one-on-one competitions at most of those sessions, although he sometimes would sit out the competitions on the second of back-to-back camp days.
Miami (Fla.) Gulliver Prep five-star wide receiver Jalen Brown tells 247Sports that he plans to announce a commitment Friday around 6 p.m. EST over social media. Brown will pick between five schools: LSU, Michigan, FSU, Texas and Miami. "I'm trying to make a commitment before my mom leaves town," Brown...
The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields entered this offseason as the No. 1 quarterback with the franchise after being behind Andy Dalton last year going into training camp. So far, Fields has shown that his work ethic can't be questioned here in the offseason and on Thursday another example of that surfaced.
One of Georgia's top targets has narrowed his focus to three schools and set a date for his commitment. Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit Top247 linebacker Troy Bowles announced on Wednesday, per his personal Instagram account, that he is down to Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. He will announce his commitment on July 16. Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and brother of Rutgers defensive back Todd Bowles Jr., took official visits to his top three schools last month, with Georgia hosting him on June 10.
Here we go again, having to decide what the Southeastern Conference is going to do regarding its candidates for the Preseason All-SEC Football Team. Credentialed reporters will be asked to vote on the top players at each position, the ballot having been determined by which players were nominated by their teams.
