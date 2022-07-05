ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin football player profile: Running back Braelon Allen

By Michael Hogan
247Sports
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wisconsin football team that takes the field at Camp Randall Stadium in September will look drastically different from the one that left Allegiant Stadium as winners of the Las Vegas Bowl about six months ago. Not only did the coaching staff take on a new look — head...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Daily Delivery: The Big 12 looks at 18, creating issues and an awesome conference name

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. The Big 12 is now looking at adding six schools from the Pac-12 to boost the conference to 18 schools, which will cause some issues in scheduling to maintain long-standing and important rivalries. As Fitz explains, this can be overcome but playing conference opponents often enough becomes a concern as the number of members rises. However, if this new conference goes from Seattle, Washington, down to Florida, a friend of Fitz has proposed a perfect name for the new league.
MANHATTAN, KS
Yardbarker

Packers WR Sammy Watkins considered to be a cut candidate going into camp

The Green Bay Packers have made the wide receiver position one of their biggest priorities this offseason. Of course, this was out of dire necessity due to the departures of Davante Adams and Marquez-Valdes-Scantling. First, the Packers signed Sammy Watkins to a one-year deal worth $1.85M. Green Bay then spent three draft picks on wide receivers. These four new arrivals have been added to a receiving room that also includes Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Amari Rodgers. For those who have been counting, that is a total of seven wide receivers. Malik Taylor and Juwann Winfree, though, are also out to make the roster. According to Rob Demovsky, the plethora of young talent may be enough to end Watkins’ time in Green Bay before it even starts.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

Big Ten basketball: Examining strengths and weaknesses of each team's offseason

The Big Ten is fresh off watching three stars get drafted in the top 10 of the 2022 NBA Draft. Iowa's Keegan Murray, Purdue's Jaden Ivey and Wisconsin's Johnny Davis were all breakout sophomores who transformed into lottery picks. A lot of people saw Ivey's surge coming, but Murray and Davis came out of nowhere. That success armed plenty of Big Ten coaches to go out into the transfer portal, and on the recruiting trail, with an intriguing sell.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
247Sports

Five CFB teams set to rise in 2022 — and 5 set to tumble

The programs at the top of college football can change in an instant. LSU won a national championship in 2019. The next year the Tigers were 5-5. Florida State won nine-plus games every season from 2010-16. The Seminoles have gone a combined 19-27 the last four seasons. Rosters turn over...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Here is every B1G head coach ranked via CBS Sports

With the 2022 college football season just a couple months away, a ranking was released on Wednesday. All the head coaches in the B1G were ranked per Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports. Fornelli brought things into consideration like how the coach did last season, as well as how consistent they’ve...
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Nasir Addison decommits from Maryland

Long-time Maryland commit Nasir Addison is no longer committed to the Terps. The Irvington (N.H.) High athlete announced his recruitment is again open, and he told Florida State, Kentucky and Michigan State were the schools of interest for him. "All the I've been talking to want me to play corner,"...
MARYLAND STATE
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Browns#American Football#College Football#The Las Vegas Bowl#Badgers#Clemson
FanSided

Packers: 3 2021 free agency mistakes Brian Gutekunst regrets

The Green Bay Packers had the best record in the NFL this past season. Despite this, general manager Brian Gutekunst did make some mistakes last offseason. The Green Bay Packers have had themselves quite the eventful offseason, highlighted by the club trading wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders. This was following a 2021 season where the Packers had the best record in the entire NFL, finishing 13-4. But, their run in the playoffs was short-lived, as they fell to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

RB London Montgomery announces commitment date, finalists

The top class of 2023 running back in Pennsylvania is closing in on a commitment. Three-star Scranton Prep tailback London Montgomery announced Friday that he will announce his commitment on July 11 at 5 p.m. ET. Montgomery will pick between Boston College, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Montgomery took official...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Football
247Sports

Will Smith Jr. became regular fixture at Ohio State's summer football camp

Aside from the oppressive heat, the one certainty for Ohio State’s summer football camp in June was the presence of 2023 verbal commitment Will Smith Jr. Smith, who attends nearby Dublin Coffman High School, made sure he was present for all six one-day sessions. He went through drills and one-on-one competitions at most of those sessions, although he sometimes would sit out the competitions on the second of back-to-back camp days.
NFL
Yardbarker

Larry Fitzgerald to Green Bay might just be crazy enough to work

The Green Bay Packers are in need of all the help that they can find at receiver. The team has capable veterans in Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, and Sammy Watkins. They also drafted three new rookies in Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs, and Samori Toure. The offense is also waiting for the emergence of second-year receiver Amari Rodgers.
GREEN BAY, WI
247Sports

LOOK: Justin Fields works out with Chad Ochocinco, CJ Stroud

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields entered this offseason as the No. 1 quarterback with the franchise after being behind Andy Dalton last year going into training camp. So far, Fields has shown that his work ethic can't be questioned here in the offseason and on Thursday another example of that surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

Georgia football: 4-star Troy Bowles names final three, sets commitment date

One of Georgia's top targets has narrowed his focus to three schools and set a date for his commitment. Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit Top247 linebacker Troy Bowles announced on Wednesday, per his personal Instagram account, that he is down to Georgia, Ohio State, and Oklahoma. He will announce his commitment on July 16. Bowles, the son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles and brother of Rutgers defensive back Todd Bowles Jr., took official visits to his top three schools last month, with Georgia hosting him on June 10.
TAMPA, FL
247Sports

SEC’s Top Inside Linebackers

Here we go again, having to decide what the Southeastern Conference is going to do regarding its candidates for the Preseason All-SEC Football Team. Credentialed reporters will be asked to vote on the top players at each position, the ballot having been determined by which players were nominated by their teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

247Sports

39K+
Followers
349K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy