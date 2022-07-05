ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Century Theater in Monterey back open after C02 leak on 4th of July

By Ricardo Tovar
MONTEREY, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JULY 5, 2022, at 2:42 p.m. -- Century Theater in Monterey told KION that as of 1:30 p.m. the theater was opened back up to the public after a C02 leak on Independence Day.

It is safe for people to return and watch a movie.

---

Monterey Fire says the Century Theater located at 1700 Del Monte Center in Monterey is closed Monday after a C02 leak.

Monterey Fire says the leak was reported at 5:30 p.m., and the building was evacuated due to the health risk.

The leak is being fixed, and Monterey County Public Health has been notified to resolve the issue.

Monterey Fire said the theater hopes to open for its first showings tomorrow, but there is no estimate for reopening yet.

