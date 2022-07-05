ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnny Cash's Former California Estate For Sale

By Logan DeLoye
 3 days ago
Photo: Zillow

The Man In Black certainly left his mark on Casitas Springs, California . According to Zillow , Johnny Cash 's former ranch-style estate, discreetly situated between the hills of Ojai Valley, is on the market. It is said that the rockabilly legend played a large role in designing nearly every part of the home, especially the recording studio and the wall-mounted turntable intercom system in the living room. Locals mentioned that he would perform small concerts in the backyard before divorcing Vivian and leaving the California residence in 1967.

The quaint country villa is located at 8736 Nye Road in Casitas Springs, and is 4,500 square feet. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, skylights, and a private pool. It was built in 1961 and sits on just under six acres of land . The staging is modern, but the original pieces that remain capture the essence of the era in which it was built. It is listed for $1,795,000.

Photo: Zillow
Photo: Zillow
Photo: Zillow

Here is what Zillow had to say about Johnny Cash's former California property:

"The dramatic double-gabled house is set on nearly six private acres, nestled against a stunning natural backdrop. Inside, most rooms remain original to Johnny and Vivian's legacy, with painted ceilings imbued with glitter, an original wall-mounted turntable and intercom system, and curved brick fireplace in the family room. Custom wood built-ins throughout the kitchen and living room are period-specific and filled with charm. The wood-paneled studio where Johnny sequestered himself to write many of his hit songs is timelessly preserved, with high windows allowing the six-foot Johnny to peer out onto the grounds but providing him with complete privacy within."

For more information regarding the listing visit HERE .

