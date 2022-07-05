ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

New Invasive Species Spotted In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate
WTQR Q104.1
WTQR Q104.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YtYmK_0gVhDqdW00
Photo : Getty Images

An invasive species of flying insects from Asia has been spotted in North Carolina.

According to a release from the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, the invasive spotted lanternfly has been detected in the state. Reports indicated that the infestation covers an approximately 5-miles radius in Kernersville near Interstate 40 and extending to the Guilford County line.

Spotted lanternfly — native to China, India and Vietnam — was first seen in the U.S. in 2014 after being identified in Pennsylvania, per WSOC. Heavy infestation could potentially pose a threat to the state's wine and grape industries as the species feeds on more than 100 species of plants, including grapevines, fruit crops and landscape plants.

"We have been actively looking for this pest for years and had ramped up surveillance when it was detected last year near the North Carolina-Virginia line," said Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler. "Members of our Plant Industry Division and the N.C. Forest Service are moving quickly to eradicate this brightly colored pest, and we ask members of the public to be on the lookout for more spotted lanternfly and report any finds."

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, the insect's spotted wings are held tent-like over its back, covering a bright red set of second wings that can't be seen when it's at rest.

If you see a spotted lanternfly, you are encouraged to file a report with the N.C. Department of Agriculture & Consumer Services here. Any questions or concerns regarding the species or the reporting form can be directed to the department's Plant Industry Division at 919-707-3730.

Comments / 0

Related
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.
The Atlantic

North Carolina Is a Warning

The ad that signaled the coming catastrophe for democracy in North Carolina appeared just four days before the November 2012 election. As the ad opened, a woman’s voice wondered aloud whether voters “can trust Sam Ervin IV to be a fair judge.” Ervin, captured in black and white, looks shifty, moving his eyes back and forth before turning his head suddenly as if he is on the run. Ervin and his family, the ad announced, had donated to the campaign of the former Democratic governor, and later convicted felon, Mike Easley. The camera lingers on Ervin’s face as the ad explains that he went on to get a $100,000 state job; the portrait could be mistaken for a mug shot, were it not for his suit and tie.
POLITICS
Axios Richmond

Only three other states — California, North Carolina and Utah — saw a bigger economic boon from their national parks than the Old Dominion last year.

Data: National Park Service; Note: Delaware does not include any National Parks that collect visitor data; Map: Axios VisualsMore than 22 million people — roughly the entire population of Florida — visited Virginia State Parks in 2021 and spent a record $1.3 billion in the surrounding communities, according to a new report from the National Parks Service.Driving the news: The pandemic pushed people outdoors and in search of virus-free fun, which translated into record visitation and revenue for the state’s national parks and local economies that depend on them.Of note: Only three other states — California, North Carolina and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Species#Department Of Agriculture#Wsoc#Plant Industry Division#The N C Forest Service
The Guardian

Weatherwatch: Growing food in plastic is changing the weather

Fields of plastic are a common and somewhat dazzling sight, with their neat rows of polyethylene film helping to suppress weeds, keep young veg seedlings cosy, conserve water and extend the growing season. But that’s not all that plastic mulch does; research shows that this method of farming is also changing the weather.
ENVIRONMENT
Bridget Mulroy

New Jersey's Hummingbirds Have Sophisticated Taste

A male Ruby-Throated Hummingbird.(Joshua J. Cotten/Unsplash) New Jersey’s Hummingbirds prefer Domino sugar over other brands of sugar. Case closed. This is not a sponsored ad for Domino sugar. This is written exclusively for the hummingbird-lover wondering how they can have hummingbirds visit their gardens more frequently – because it won’t happen with other white sugar brands – at least it didn’t for me.
The Daily South

Casings From Thousands of Molting Flies Pile Up on North Carolina Lake

A suspected fish kill at a North Carolina lake turned out to be something much less alarming. According to Yadkin Riverkeeper, the "gross" scum covering parts of High Rock Lake outside Salisbury is actually the result of thousands of molting mayflies shedding their casings. "It's gross and scummy, but doesn't...
SALISBURY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Alina Andras

Five Underrated Beaches in North Carolina

It comes without saying that some of the most beautiful beaches are located in North Carolina. That's why lots of Americans love to spend their summer vacation in this beautiful state. It's a perfect holiday destination for families traveling with children, but it's also ideal for young people who want to make great memories with their group of friends. There is something to do for everybody. From quiet, family-friendly, and secluded beaches, to lively places, where you can engage in all sorts of activities like paddle boarding, surfing, fishing, and many sports that you can practice on the beach.
The Independent

South Carolina’s strongest earthquake in eight years rattles state

A 3.5 magnitude earthquake shook parts of South Carolina on Wednesday.The earthquake struck at 2.43pm and was centred near Elgin, 20 miles northeast of the state capital of Columbia, and was the strongest recorded in the state in eight years. Almost 4,000 people reported to the United States Geological Survey (USGS) that they felt the quake, with residents as far away as Augusta noticing the tremors. The South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) said a swarm of aftershocks were felt in the hours after initial quake. A tremor measuring 2.04 struck at 2.57pm, followed by two more at 4.02pm...
ENVIRONMENT
Alina Andras

Five Most Charming Towns in North Carolina

If you've ever been to North Carolina you definitely know that this state has so, so much to offer. From stunning beaches, and breathtaking mountain views, to plenty of charming and rich in history towns that are waiting to be discovered. And if you've never been to North Carolina before, then you should definitely add it to your list. It's a great holiday destination for both families traveling with children of all ages, as well as for young people looking to have some fun with their friends.
The Independent

Rare rosy starlings spotted in UK gardens ‘possibly due to warmer temperatures’

Rare pink-bodied birds not usually found in the UK are turning up in gardens across the country, possibly due to warmer temperatures.The rosy starlings spend most of the year in eastern Europe and Asia, but in recent years have begun visiting Britain – usually in late spring early summer.This year the RSPB says it has received reports of sightings across the country from Dorset to Rathlin Island off the coast of Northern Ireland. The bird’s pink breast and pink beak makes it easily identifiable next to the common starling whose flocks they join in the UK.It remains unclear why...
ANIMALS
Alina Andras

Six Amazing Pizza Places in North Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose between burgers and pizza. If you are in the second category and happen to live in North Carolina or come here often, I've put together a list of six amazing pizza places that you definitely need to visit if you want to find out what a really good pizza should taste like. And if you have already been to any of these places, share your impressions in the comment section, so other readers can read it, too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WTQR Q104.1

WTQR Q104.1

Greensboro, NC
3K+
Followers
674
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

#1 For New Country in Greensboro-Winston Salem-High Point

 https://q1041.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy