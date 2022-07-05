ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Federal appeals court greenlights federal deportation policy

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Federal guidance prioritizing the deportation of people in the country illegally who pose the greatest public safety risk can be implemented, a federal appeals court ruled Tuesday.

At issue is a September directive from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that paused deportation unless individuals had committed acts of terrorism, espionage or “egregious threats to public safety.” The guidance of President Joe Biden's administration updated the policy under the administration of then-President Donald Trump, which removed people in the country illegally regardless of criminal history or community ties.

A federal judge put the Biden policy on hold after Arizona, Ohio and Montana sued to stop it, arguing it would lead to an increase in crime and strain law enforcement resources. After the government appealed, the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals overturned the judge's preliminary injunction.

The appeals court said states couldn't prove the injuries they alleged, and said the guidance only instructs federal agents on how to enforce a law the national government has considerable authority over.

The Homeland Security guidance “does not impose any direct costs on the States or threaten the loss of any federal funding,” wrote chief circuit Judge Jeff Sutton.

Emilee Cantrell, press secretary for Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, said in a statement the court's “decision unfortunately allows President Biden to continue his dangerous immigration policies.”

“The border crisis has devastating impacts in Montana and states across the nation,” Cantrell said. “Attorney General Knudsen will continue to use every available tool to make the Biden administration do its job and secure the border.” Brittni Thomason, a spokesperson for the Arizona Attorney General’s Office, said in a statement the agency is disappointed with the decision. “This policy is another shameful example of actions the Biden administration is taking to encourage illegal border crossings,” Thomason said.

A message was left with the Ohio Attorney General's Office seeking comment.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 5

Related
AFP

US Supreme Court deals migrant rights setback on detention

The US Supreme Court dealt a setback to the rights of undocumented migrants detained after crossing into the country in cases that pitted the administration of President Joe Biden against immigration advocates. The original case was brought to the Supreme Court by the administration of president Donald Trump, who, as part of his fight against immigration, took a hard line against rights for undocumented migrants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS DFW

Mayorkas defends U.S. border policy after migrant deaths

Washington — Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday defended the Biden administration's immigration policy following the deaths of 53 migrants who were abandoned in the back of a tractor trailer, saying U.S. immigration officials have repeatedly warned against traveling to the southern border."We have said repeatedly and we continue to warn people not to take the dangerous journey," Mayorkas said in an interview with "Face the Nation." "We saw so tragically in San Antonio, Texas, one of the possible tragic results of that dangerous journey and so many people don't even make it that far in the hands of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Government
The Independent

AOC says Supreme Court justices lied under oath about Roe v Wade, should be impeached

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called for the impeachment of two Supreme Court justices on Sunday for misleading senators over their views on whether Roe vs Wade should be overturned.Speaking on NBC’s Meet the Press, the New York congresswoman called for “consequences” for Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, who senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin said last week had indicated both during their private meetings and testimony under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee that they believed abortion rights to be settled case law.Supreme Court justices serve for life, but can be removed via the same impeachment procedures that the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reason.com

Texas Sets Up Test Case For Arizona v. U.S.

June 2012 was a rough month for conservatives. Of course, on June 28, 2012, the Court decided NFIB v. Sebelius. I could write a book about that day. But three days earlier, the right suffered another momentous defeat--one that I think was somewhat pushed out of the headlines by NFIB. I was actually in the Court when Arizona v. United States was handed down. I had never seen Justice Scalia so irate.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

SCOTUS & US District Court News

Progressives follow a losing playbook on the courts. Packing the court, and other Democratic schemes, would only backfire. Supreme Court errs in allowing illegal immigrants to roam free. By Quin Hillyer. | July 07, 2022 10:03 AM. Both in terms of public policy and in terms of constitutional implications, mainline...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Biden Administration Proposes Requiring States to Set Tailpipe Emissions Targets

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Thursday announced it is proposing to require that state transportation agencies set new targets for reducing tailpipe emissions on the national highway system. The department's Federal Highway Administration told Reuters states will have flexibility "to set targets that work for their respective climate...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deportation#Politics Federal#Greenlights Federal
Stateline

Supreme Court’s Gun Rights Decision Upends State Restrictions

Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last month that expanded the right to carry firearms outside the home, gun rights activist Andrew Namiki Roberts rushed to the Honolulu Police Department to apply for four permits to carry handguns in public. He was fourth in line, surrounded by excited Hawaii gun owners who felt vindicated in their crusade for greater firearm access.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
UPI News

House oversight committee asks gun manufacturers to testify

July 7 (UPI) -- The House oversight committee on Thursday invited the CEOs of three gun manufacturers to testify before the panel next week amid a recent spate of mass shootings. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., chairwoman of the committee, asked the CEOs of Daniel Defense, LLC, Smith & Wesson Brands,...
BUFFALO, NY
bloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Won’t Extend Precedent on Immigration Detention (2)

First of two rulings unanimous in declining to override 2001 precedent. Companion decision denies classwide relief, making claims harder to bring. The US Supreme Court refused to extend the reach of its ruling that the government couldn’t hold certain immigrants in detention for more than six months without courting constitutional problems.
CONGRESS & COURTS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy