ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Supporters Raise $350K For Burger King Employee Who Never Missed Work

By bibacadams
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWpJM_0gVhCnGm00
Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

Kevin Ford has been employed at a Las Vegas Burger King restaurant for 27 years and had never missed a day of work. Ford’s diligence was rewarded poorly by his local franchise but online supporters more than made up for that snafu.

Kevin Ford’s employers rewarded him with a string backpack, a movie ticket, a lanyard, a coffee cup, and some candy—all gifts that Ford seemed grateful for as a coworker recorded him unwrapping his gifts for TikTok.

But, while some social media users praised his positivity and humility, others viewers online expressed shock and dismay at the small reward he received after his many years of loyalty, per Yahoo! News.

And since the post went viral, Ford’s daughter Sernya created a GoFundMe to help the devoted employee raise a few dollars to visit his grandchildren.

“The man in that video is my father. He has worked at his job for 27 years and yes, he has never missed a day of work,” Ford’s daughter wrote on the GoFundMe page.

“He originally began working at this job as a single father when he gained custody of me and my older sister 27 years ago. Then as our family grew and he remarried, he continued to work there because of the amazing health insurance that was provided through this employer because it was unionized. This got all four of his daughters through high school and college with full healthcare coverage,” Sernya wrote of her dad.

The thoughtful post has now raised more than $350,000 for Ford to help and support himself and his daughters and grandchildren.

“I haven’t seen my grandkids in over four years, until the other day when the Today show flew me out to New York and I got to see them live on TV,” Ford told Fox11 Los Angeles.

“I’ve been crying for all these days as it is and of course, I’m crying live on TV again seeing my grandbabies,” he added.

Ford noted that he doesn’t have many plans for his newly-found wealth, “You never know, it’s day to day, but I haven’t thought of anything to do with that money except to visit my grandkids for a while and maybe put some up for their college, but I’m not even thinking about that,” he said. “I’m just working.”

Photo: Getty

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

How one sandwich made me question every fine-dining meal I’d ever had

Have you ever had a fine-dining meal that made you genuinely happy? Even just for a fleeting moment, in the throes of food-induced ecstasy?I haven’t. As part of my job, I have had the chance to go to some fancy restaurants. Restaurants I probably couldn’t afford normally. And I do enjoy them, but at least part of it is knowing I should enjoy them because of how much it might cost normally.Yes, this parfait topped with truffle shavings is good, but is it delicious, truly delicious?This past weekend, I had something truly delicious and it was not in a fine-dining...
RESTAURANTS
DoYouRemember?

People Praise McDonald’s Employee For Kicking Out An Entitled Customer

A video of McDonald’s staff sending a man out of a drive-thru has become quite sensational and gathered lots of views and attention from netizens, but the reasons are contrary to the intention of the customer. The video was posted by a TikToker @ghettogaragebuilds showing a McDonald’s worker reprimanding a customer at a drive-thru window who kept telling staff who were attending to him to refix his drink.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
TheStreet

Burger King's Menu Adds a Really Big New Sandwich

While most of us think of a meal as a way to satisfy our appetites, a select group of folks view them not as fuel but as a challenge. We've all seen an eating contest or two, where pros line up to eat enormous amounts of food after dutifully working on expanding their stomach capacity.
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Charity#A Las Vegas Burger King#Ford#Tiktok
Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back $1 Menu Item Just in Time for Summer

McDonald's is showing it is feeling in the summer spirit just a bit with the return of a cheap treat to keep cool. This is only north of the border in Canada at the moment, but McDonald's is potentially expanding the return of the $1 vanilla soft serve cone to the menu.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Burger King Just Dropped Five New Burgers

McDonald's might be the incumbent champion of fast food fries, but when it comes to saucy slabs of beef (or beef-like Impossible patties) nestled between two sesame buns, Burger King's famous Whopper takes the gold. One could argue that the menu item is the cushion on which the chain's experimental flops (we're looking at you, Satisfries) can land, and that it's likely the primordial burger that inspired similar creations from its competitors.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

KRISPY KREME® Celebrates 85th Birthday by Giving Away 8,500 Years(!) of FREE Original Glazed® Doughnuts and BOGO 85-Cent Dozens

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 6, 2022-- Could a birthday celebration be any sweeter than this?! Krispy Kreme will celebrate 85 years of serving hot, fresh and iconic Original Glazed® Doughnuts with a week of unprecedented and delicious deals for fans, including giving away 8,500 years of FREE Original Glazed dozens. (That’s not a typo.) This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220706005164/en/ Fans invited to celebrate Monday, July 11 through Friday, July 15 (Photo: Business Wire)
Mashed

The Shocking Burger King Discovery Behind A Delaware Mall

Its easy to keep track of what happens to a standalone restaurant or bar that closes for good when it's in public view — the property either sits empty, or a new tenant comes in and takes over. But what happens when a fast-food restaurant located in a mall serves its last value meal?
WILMINGTON, DE
Mashed

Does Subway Really Have More Locations Than McDonald's?

McDonald's claims to sell deliciously juicy Burgers, while Subway claims to sell fresh sandwiches made from healthy produce: when it comes to the fast-food spectrum, these two chains couldn't be farther apart from each other. And yet, there has been a bit of unexpected controversy connected to these very different restaurants. You may have heard that Subway has more chains across the world than the golden arched giant, which, in turn, may also have you confused.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Beyond Mexican Pizza: Taco Bell Drops Another Menu Item

Before the covid pandemic few Americans talked much about the "supply chain." That's because product shortages have been pretty rare and people understand the concept of something selling out more than they understand the vagary of why a retailer or restaurant may not be able to get something in the first place.
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Burger King Menu Goes Where McDonald's Had a Mighty Flop

While many burger joints tend to stick to the classic burger and fries combo, some fast-food businesses are curious about what else customers might order if given the chance. After all, while McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report has long been known for classic burgers like the Big Mac and the Quarter Pounder, it's made a killing on its chicken nuggets and ice cream cones (if the machines are functioning, that is).
RESTAURANTS
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy