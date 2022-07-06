ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

9 rescued successfully from Washington Park Beach this holiday weekend

By DJ Manou, WSBT 22 Reporter
22 WSBT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA busier than expected weekend at Michigan City’s Washington Park beach led to hectic times for lifeguards and firefighters. In two days, they ended up rescuing nine people and helped track down several missing children. Rebekah Wood says she and her 3 kids won’t come to the beach...

wsbt.com

