9 rescued successfully from Washington Park Beach this holiday weekend
By DJ Manou, WSBT 22 Reporter
2 days ago
A busier than expected weekend at Michigan City’s Washington Park beach led to hectic times for lifeguards and firefighters. In two days, they ended up rescuing nine people and helped track down several missing children. Rebekah Wood says she and her 3 kids won’t come to the beach...
No foul play is suspected in the death of a Niles man who was reported missing Saturday evening and was found in the St. Joseph River two days later. Michigan State Police issued an endangered, missing advisory around 5 p.m. on Saturday for 28-year-old John Robertson after he left his keys in the ignition of his vehicle and threatened suicide. He was last seen at 706 Hickory St. in Niles, MSP said in the advisory.
MICHIGAN CITY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a husband and wife were pulled from the water at Washington Park Beach yesterday. At approximately 6:45 p.m., emergency personnel was dispatched regarding two swimmers in deep water in the beach area of Lake Michigan who began to struggle against the current and went below the surface.
Indiana State Police HelicopterIndiana State Police. This past Monday, July 4, 2022, a routine air patrol took a serious turn for Indiana State Police pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval and Tactical Flight Officer, John Riggers, a corporal with the Capitol Police assigned to the Indiana State Police Special Operations Section.
A stand-out home has hit the Indiana real estate market with an asking price of just under $4 million, listed with Realtor. The mansion is an entirely new build and has never been on the real estate market before, making it a unique opportunity for prospective buyers. The over 15,000-square-foot dream house has every possible amenity a luxury home buyer could want, including being just a short walk away from the beach.
GARY, Ind. -- Gary's mayor said his family is "heartbroken" by the news that a relative was among three people fatally shot during a July Fourth block party in the northwestern Indiana city. Mayor Jerome Prince said Wednesday that his cousin, Marquise Hall, 26, of Lafayette, was fatally wounded in...
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fourth of July at Four Winds Fields was Mishawaka resident Joe Hektor’s idea of having a good time with his family. “We were just having a fun family night at Four Winds Field waiting for the fireworks. We had my family out there, my sister’s family out there, one of my daughter’s friends and it was all going good,” Hektor said.
TINLEY PARK, Ill. — Some neighbors in Tinley Park say their complaints about a noisy dog park are falling on deaf ears. Michael Pignotti has lived in his home in Tinley Park for 20 years. Seven years ago, the park district opened a rather elaborate 10-acre dog park behind his house called the Canine Campus. […]
HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. — Seven people were killed and at least 30 others wounded after a 21-year-old man opened fire on an Independence Day parade in Highland Park on Monday morning. The attack happened around 10:10 a.m. after shots were fired near Central Avenue and 2nd Street. At a news conference, Lake County Major Crime Task […]
..A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Will and Lake Counties through 215 AM CDT... At 111 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong thunderstorms over South Holland, or over Harvey, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Hammond, Gary, Calumet City, Portage, Merrillville, East Chicago, Schererville, Hobart, Lansing, Crown Point, Highland, Munster, Park Forest, Frankfort, Cedar Lake, Steger, Lowell, Peotone, Griffith and Dyer. Including the following interstates... I-57 between mile markers 326 and 338. Indiana I-80 between mile markers 1 and 15. Indiana I-90 between mile markers 2 and 21. Indiana I-94 near mile marker 16. Indiana I-65 between mile markers 241 and 261. This includes... Indiana University Northwest, Purdue University Northwest Hammond, Governors State University, Illiana Motor Speedway, Lake County Fairgrounds, South Shore Rail Cats Baseball, and Will County Fairgrounds.
CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX News) — A zoo about 30 miles from Highland Park, Illinois was forced to go into lockdown on Tuesday, after getting word of a potential threat. Police said a woman called a crisis intervention line, and said she wanted to harm visitors at the Brookfield Zoo and herself on the zoo grounds.
John Howell is joined by Tom Weitzel, Retired Riverside Police Chief who also served as President of NIPAS (Northern Illinois Police Alarm System). Weitzel discusses how NIPAS played a major role in the Highland Park shooting and helped to avoid even further devastation in the community.
Michigan-based Greenbush Brewing Co. has reportedly closed its taproom in South Bend. According to a noticed posted to the door of the taproom, the location was unable to recover from challenges caused by the pandemic. The closure was reported last week on the Indiana Beer News account on Twitter. The...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – The body of a 68-year-old Niles man was recovered Monday, July 4, near a boat slip in the Morrison Channel, St. Joseph police said. Michael Grant went missing late Saturday, July 2, at Pier 33 in the channel off the St. Joseph River. He was...
WSBT reported last week about a LaPorte County neighborhood infested by an invasive bug. A new task force has been established to educate neighbors and eradicate the Spongy Moths. Standing in one spot for a second, everywhere you look you can see hundreds of the Moths flying around. As one...
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (WLS) -- The suspect in the Highland Park parade shooting that left seven people dead and dozens injured will be held without bond, a judge determined Wednesday morning. Robert Crimo III, 21, of Highwood was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart...
MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Mishawaka Utilities is working on resolving a large power outage affecting residents south of the St. Joseph River. The outage is an I&M/AEP issue, Mishawaka Utilities told customers on Facebook. According to I&M, the outage began just after 2:30 p.m. in the area of Ireland Road...
The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Special Marine Warning for... Nearshore Waters from Calumet Harbor to Michigan City... Open Waters from Wilmette Harbor to Michigan City out to Mid Lake... * Until 215 AM CDT. * At 1251 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Midway Airport, or near 31st Street Harbor, moving east at 35 knots. HAZARD...Wind gusts to 40 knots. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. * Locations impacted include... Indiana Harbor, Calumet Harbor, Michigan City, Burns Harbor, Marina Shores at Dune Harbor and Hammond Marina.
Northern Indiana economies have been named the fastest growing, says a new study from the personal finance website, SmartAsset. Lake County placed second statewide in GDP growth from 2020-2021. Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Lake County also grew by $1.3 billion. Marion County grew by $2.41 bullion. Other counties...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We're learning more about another victim killed in the July 4 Highland Park parade: Katherine Goldstein. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reports from Highland Park and spoke to Goldstein's close friend. Those close to Katherine Goldstein said the incredible outpouring of support is no surprise for a...
