Mark Wickersham Passes Away at 69

An Idaho man died Monday evening in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 244, 13 miles east of Ukiah. The Oregon State Police responded to the accident around 7:36 p.m. at milepost 13. According to the OSP, a silver Subaru Crosstrek, operated by Jacob Moser, 30, of Yakima, Wash., left the roadway and rolled. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Interactive Party Band will perform live on Friday and Saturday night at the Wildhorse Sports Bar in Pendleton. The band plays a variety of genres and will take the stage at 8 p.m. on both Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9. There is no charge to get in. For...
An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jose Venecia, died the evening of July 4. Venecia was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
Tthe Umatilla Saturday Market takes place each Saturday through Sept. 18 at Village Square Park on Sixth Street. The market will be open on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call city hall at 541-922-3226.
The U.S. Postal Service will hold a job fair today, July 6 at the Pendleton Post Office. USPS is hiring for several positions in the Pendleton area. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the post office, 104 S.W. Dorion Ave. For more information, visit the...
The AWS InCommunities Umatilla County Fund has $120,000 available to help local residents start or expand their community projects. Applicants must live in Umatilla County and can either be developing a new project or working on an existing project. The project must address one of the following themes:. STEAM Education.
