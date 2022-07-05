ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermiston, OR

Mark Wickersham Passes Away at 69

By Northeast Oregon Now
northeastoregonnow.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMark E. Wickersham died on June 29, 2022 at his home...

northeastoregonnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
northeastoregonnow.com

Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Accident on Fourth of July

An Idaho man died Monday evening in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 244, 13 miles east of Ukiah. The Oregon State Police responded to the accident around 7:36 p.m. at milepost 13. According to the OSP, a silver Subaru Crosstrek, operated by Jacob Moser, 30, of Yakima, Wash., left the roadway and rolled. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
YAKIMA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Two Rivers Inmate Dies

An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Jose Venecia, died the evening of July 4. Venecia was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
UMATILLA, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Hermiston, OR
City
Portland, OR
Hermiston, OR
Obituaries
Portland, OR
Obituaries
northeastoregonnow.com

Umatilla Saturday Market Open Each Week Through Sept. 18

Tthe Umatilla Saturday Market takes place each Saturday through Sept. 18 at Village Square Park on Sixth Street. The market will be open on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For more information, call city hall at 541-922-3226.
UMATILLA, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

U.S. Postal Service Holding Job Fair in Pendleton Today

The U.S. Postal Service will hold a job fair today, July 6 at the Pendleton Post Office. USPS is hiring for several positions in the Pendleton area. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the post office, 104 S.W. Dorion Ave. For more information, visit the...
PENDLETON, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Applications Open for $120,000 in AWS Funds for Community Projects

The AWS InCommunities Umatilla County Fund has $120,000 available to help local residents start or expand their community projects. Applicants must live in Umatilla County and can either be developing a new project or working on an existing project. The project must address one of the following themes:. STEAM Education.
UMATILLA COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy