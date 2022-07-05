ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Diesel spill from Tim Allen’s yacht closes Michigan marina

By Matt Jaworowski
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YHL5J_0gVh9Y2v00
Actor Tim Allen, seen here in 2021, will be reprising his role of Scott Calvin for a new series based on “The Santa Clause.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Read More

A marina in northern Michigan was forced to close this holiday weekend after a yacht belonging to actor Tim Allen leaked diesel fuel into the water.

The Northport Village Marina, about 20 miles north of Suttons Bay, was shut down around 5 p.m. Sunday after the leak was noticed, according to a report from the Traverse City Record-Eagle. The leak was estimated at between 10 and 30 gallons.

Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that 30 gallons may not sound like much but that diesel spreads faster than other gasoline because it has an oilier nature.

Allen told the Record-Eagle that he was unaware of the leak until someone notified him as they were pulling in. Allen believes a fuel filter gasket blew while the boat was passing around Omena Bay, just to the south of the marina.

Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook said with the broken filter, fuel spilled into the engine compartment and was eventually pumped into the water by the boat’s bilge pump.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen told the Record-Eagle.

Allen told the Record-Eagle that the spill didn’t appear to affect any local wildlife, but other visitors contradict that story, reporting seeing several dead ducklings and fish in the area.

The marina reopened late Monday. The nearby beach will remain closed until the cleanup is finished and environmental tests confirm the water is safe for recreation.

Allen, 69, is a popular actor who has put his Michigan pride on display. Allen and his family moved to the state when he was a kid and he attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. He started his career as a stand-up comedian and worked his way into several leading acting roles, including the main character on the ABC series “Home Improvement” — which was set in Michigan — and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies.

Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that Allen will be responsible for the full cost of the cleanup.

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Verizon is sending free phones to certain customers

If you get a new Verizon phone in the mail, it’s not a scam. The wireless company is sending new 4G LTE phones to customers who are still on Verizon’s 3G network. Verizon is planning to shut down their 3G network at the end of the year, which means those 3G devices will no longer […]
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

Not so slick! Home Improvement star Tim Allen's $500,000 boat LEAKED 30 gallons of fuel into Lake Michigan and shut down marina over July Fourth weekend

Tim Allen, 69, is on the hook to pay for the cleanup of a Michigan marina after his 54-foot yacht spilled over two dozen gallons of fuel into harbor waters. The Home Improvement actor - and longtime voice of the popular 'Pure Michigan' travel commercials - closed down the Northport Marina on Lake Michigan over the Fourth of July holiday as staff cleared the harbor of about 30 gallons of diesel that leaked from his yacht.
NORTHPORT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Suttons Bay, MI
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Cars
City
Kalamazoo, MI
The Associated Press

Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — A tourist from Michigan who tried to retrace the steps of a family who died during a grueling summer hike in Northern California had to be rescued last week after getting lost, a frustrated sheriff said. The man, who has not been identified, was reported missing near the trail in Mariposa County where officials last year found the bodies of Jonathan Gerrish, his wife, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Aurelia “Miju” Chung-Gerrish and their dog Oski, Mariposa County Sheriff Jeremy Briese said in a statement posted on social media. The mysterious deaths grabbed international headlines. More than 30 law enforcement agencies painstakingly reviewed — and ruled out — causes of deaths such as murder, lightning strikes, poisoning, illegal drugs and suicide. After a two-month investigation, authorities determined the family and their dog died of extreme heat exhaustion after running out of water while hiking last year on a sunny August afternoon when temperatures reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit (43 Celsius) in the steep mountain terrain.
KTLA

Rapper who bragged about committing COVID-19 fraud to be imprisoned for committing COVID-19 fraud

A Hollywood Hills rapper who bragged in a music video about getting rich by committing COVID-19 fraud plans to plead guilty to federal fraud and firearms charges. Fontrell Antonio Baines, 33, who records music under the pseudonym “Nuke Bizzle,” claimed in one of his songs that he fraudulently took advantage of pandemic-related unemployment benefits. In […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
KTLA

Wednesday forecast: Mostly sunny with comfortable temperatures

Look for another sunny afternoon with comfortable temperatures for most of the region Wednesday. Our air quality is expected to rebound, with the Southland mostly remaining in the good to moderate range. High pressure will be heading back to Southern California later this week. Look for above average temperatures to return by Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
E! News

Carlos Santana Collapses Onstage at Michigan Concert

Carlos Santana is on the mend after collapsing onstage during his concert in Michigan on July 5. According to a statement posted to his website, the musician was overtaken by heat exhaustion and dehydration in the middle of his show at the Pine Knob Theater in Clarkston. His manager Michael Vrionis said Santana was transported from the outdoor amphitheater to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Northern Michigan#Fish#Vehicles
KTLA

Gun applicants in New York will have to hand over social accounts

As missed warning signs pile up in investigations of mass killings, New York state is rolling out a novel strategy to screen applicants for gun permits. People seeking to carry concealed handguns will be required to hand over lists of their social media accounts for a review of their “character and conduct.” It’s an approach […]
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KTLA

KTLA

59K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy