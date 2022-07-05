ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas officials ID all but 6 of 53 migrant truck victims

By Associated Press
spectrumlocalnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (AP) — All but six of the 53 migrants found dead or dying in a tractor-trailer in Texas last week have been identified, officials said Wednesday. The Bexar County Medical Examiner's Office said 22 of the dead were from Mexico, 19 were...

