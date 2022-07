Litter is everywhere these days — sidewalks, alleyways, gardens — and eventually it all ends up in the Cape Fear River if not properly disposed of. Currently the city of Wilmington’s Public Services Dept. is in charge of installing and maintaining infrastructure — including trash cans, benches, and covered areas — in public areas around Wilmington. However, Rob Clark, the water quality project manager at Cape Fear River Watch, a Wilmington-based nonprofit, said there’s a huge disparity when it comes to where certain structures are being placed.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 1 DAY AGO