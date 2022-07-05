ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montebello, CA

Man killed by apparent illegal fireworks explosion in Montebello

By City News Service
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTEBELLO - An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the death of a man who was apparently...

Man killed handling illegal fireworks was Downey resident

MONTEBELLO - A man whom authorities say died in an explosion while handling illegal fireworks in Montebello on the Fourth of July was identified Friday by the Los Angeles County coroner's office. The blast occurred about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the yard of a home in the 1400 block of...
MONTEBELLO, CA
Richard Thomas Cawley

With his family by his side, longtime Downey resident Richard Cawley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the age of 95. Born to John and Catherine Cawley, Richard spent his younger years growing up in San Diego. After graduating from San Diego High School, he served in the United States Army. Upon his release from the Army, he attended Cal Poly College, San Luis Obispo graduating in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Following his graduation, he married his longtime girlfriend Shirley on July 22, 1950. With his career moving him to the Los Angeles area, they moved to Long Beach where they resided until their move to Downey in 1950, where he continued to reside until his recent passing. While raining their family, Richard was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and active in the Knights of Columbus. He was active with the Boy Scouts for many years and a long-time Scout Leader. His love of the outdoors created a lifetime of travel for he and Shirley, where they traveled with their good friends in the RVs throughout North America for many years. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, who passed in May of 2014. He is survived by their five children: Susan Stratton, Michael Cawley, Don (Marilyn) Cawley, Joanie (Geoff) Brooks, Katie Cawley; Grandchildren: Lindsay Stratton, Hayden Cawley, Wyatt Cawley, Joseph Brooks, Emily Brooks; great-grandchild Greyson Cawley, along with many nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a private service at his beloved boyhood church in San Diego where he and Shirley were married.
DOWNEY, CA
Barbara Diel

Barbara Sue Diel, 84, of Downey, Ca. passed away on July 1, 2022 surrounded by her family. Barbara was born on January 26, 1938 to Russell and Mary DePasquale in New York, she immediately brought joy and laughter into their world. The DePasquale’s relocated to Southern California in 1953. Barbara went on to graduate from Bell High School in 1955. After graduation she started her first job as a telephone operator for Pacific Bell Telephone Company. She worked her way up to be the administrative secretary for the Vice President. In 1962, she met Vern and two years later they married and have been inseparable. Barbara and Vern were married for 54 years and had two children, Karen and Christine. They raised their daughters in Downey. In 1988, Barbara retired after a 30-year career with Pacific Bell Telephone Company. Barbara and Vern enjoyed their retirement traveling to many different countries. When Barbara wasn’t traveling, she enjoyed playing bingo, attending her weekly senior club luncheons and working on crossword puzzles. Barbara was a fiercely dedicated mom to her children. Family came first and was above all else to Barbara, a value she instilled in all those around her. The void left by her absence is impossible for the family to fill. Barbara joins her parents, Russell and Mary in heaven. She is survived by her husband Vernon, her brother Paul, her children Karen (Paul), Christine and her grandchildren, Lauren, Michael and Rachel and her greatgrandchildren Brody, Cora and Lucy.
DOWNEY, CA

