Man killed by apparent illegal fireworks explosion in Montebello

With his family by his side, longtime Downey resident Richard Cawley passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the age of 95. Born to John and Catherine Cawley, Richard spent his younger years growing up in San Diego. After graduating from San Diego High School, he served in the United States Army. Upon his release from the Army, he attended Cal Poly College, San Luis Obispo graduating in 1950 with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Following his graduation, he married his longtime girlfriend Shirley on July 22, 1950. With his career moving him to the Los Angeles area, they moved to Long Beach where they resided until their move to Downey in 1950, where he continued to reside until his recent passing. While raining their family, Richard was a faithful member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church and active in the Knights of Columbus. He was active with the Boy Scouts for many years and a long-time Scout Leader. His love of the outdoors created a lifetime of travel for he and Shirley, where they traveled with their good friends in the RVs throughout North America for many years. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Shirley, who passed in May of 2014. He is survived by their five children: Susan Stratton, Michael Cawley, Don (Marilyn) Cawley, Joanie (Geoff) Brooks, Katie Cawley; Grandchildren: Lindsay Stratton, Hayden Cawley, Wyatt Cawley, Joseph Brooks, Emily Brooks; great-grandchild Greyson Cawley, along with many nieces and nephews. The family will be holding a private service at his beloved boyhood church in San Diego where he and Shirley were married.

DOWNEY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO