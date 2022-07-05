ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Rogan says he’s passed on opportunities to have Trump on podcast

By Olafimihan Oshin
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SpNAv_0gVh6r9t00

Media personality Joe Rogan said that he has passed on multiple opportunities to have former President Trump on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.”

During an appearance on the “Lex Fridman Podcast” released on Monday, Rogan told host Lex Fridman that he wasn’t a supporter of the former president, adding that he refused to help him expand his platform.

“By the way, I’m not a Trump supporter in any way, shape or form. I’ve had the opportunity to have him on my show more than once — I’ve said no, every time. I don’t want to help him,” Rogan said on the podcast episode, according to Mediaite. “I’m not interested in helping him.”

Joe Rogan: DeSantis would be a ‘good president’

Rogan also told Fridman that he believes the Trump era will “be one of the weirder times.”

“When people look back historically about the division in this country, he’s such a polarizing figure that so many people felt like they could abandon their own ethics and morals and principles just to attack him and anybody who supports him because he is an existential threat to democracy itself,” Rogan said.

This comes as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol is holding a series of public hearings in which it is making the case that Trump was at the center of an effort to retain power that led directly to the attack.

Trump flirtation with 2024 run growing more serious, sources say

In a surprise hearing last week, former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchison gave explosive testimony detailing several incidents involving Trump surrounding the Jan. 6 riot. In one incident she described, she said the president knew members of the crowd at his rally at the Ellipse that day were carrying weapons but pushed to do away with magnetometer screening because it was affecting his crowd size. Trump has denied those allegations.

Rogan also said he believes Trump will run for another term as president, saying that he’ll run against a “dead man,” referring to President Biden.

“Well, he’s running against a dead man, you know? I mean, (Joe) Biden, shakes hands with people that aren’t even there when he gets off stage,” Rogan told Fridman. “I think he’s seeing ghosts”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WDTN

Man, teen found dead in central Ohio; no threat to community

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a teenage boy, who investigators believe to be father and son, are dead in the Wedgewood Park neighborhood in Powell, according to the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office. The two were found in a home on the 9200 block of Creighton Drive Wednesday at approximately 6:10 p.m., both apparently […]
POWELL, OH
Daily Mail

Kellyanne Conway says Trump should drop son-in-law Jared if he runs for president in 2024 because no one has 'profited more handsomely' from his presidency and is trying to 'wash his hands' of the 2020 election loss

Kellyanne Conway said former President Donald Trump should drop his son-in-law Jared Kushner if he runs for president again in 2024. In an interview published Wednesday with The Washington Times, Conway said Kushner was trying to 'wash his hands' of responsibility for the 2020 election loss, while earning billions through his ties to the ex-president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Rogan
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Ethics
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
WDTN

Victim of fatal West Carrollton crash ID’d

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash in West Carrollton Tuesday. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, 48-year-old Sharon Hicklin-Payne was driving north on I-75 in her Honda Accord. Around milepost 46, Hicklin-Payne drove off the right side of the road, causing her car to flip multiple times. Crews were called to the scene around 8:14 p.m.
WEST CARROLLTON, OH
WDTN

Tap water tasting ‘off’ this summer? This may be why

(NEXSTAR) – Amid recent reports of so-called “forever chemicals” found in drinking water, it’s not hard to imagine that some Americans might be hypersensitive when it comes to the taste of their tap water this summer. If you do notice an odd taste, however, the reason...
FOOD SAFETY
WDTN

Ohio settling into consistent rise in new COVID-19 cases

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 18,838 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, marking the second week of a consistent rise in new cases for the first time since May. Ohio's COVID-19 new case rate had been inconsistent as the state reported...
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Police arrest seven in Ohio thanks to social media

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are reporting new arrests tied to an ongoing social media operation. According to the department’s Facebook page, seven suspects have been arrested as part of Operation Turn Up The Heat, where the department posts some of Columbus’ most wanted to its account. In an update Wednesday, the department wrote, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

NWS confirms third tornado hit Cincinnati area

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A third tornado is confirmed to have hit the Cincinnati area during Wednesday’s storms. The National Weather Service (NWS) said an EF1 tornado touched down near Loveland in Clermont County on July 6. Two other tornadoes were already confirmed to have hit the...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Man hospitalized after shooting; Police seek suspect

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are looking for information on a suspect after a man was shot and injured in Dayton Wednesday night. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch reported that a neighbor called saying a man was laying down across the street from their home. The incident happened shortly after...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy