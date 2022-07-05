ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

Diesel spill from Tim Allen’s yacht closes Michigan marina

By Nexstar Media Wire, Matt Jaworowski
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UpfDD_0gVh5gjL00

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. ( WOOD ) — A marina in northern Michigan was forced to close this holiday weekend after a yacht belonging to actor Tim Allen leaked diesel fuel into the water.

According to a report from the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the Northport Village Marina , about 20 miles north of Suttons Bay, was shut down around 5 p.m. Sunday after the leak was noticed. The leak was estimated at between 10 and 30 gallons.

Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that 30 gallons may not sound like much but that diesel spreads faster than other gasoline because it has an oilier nature.

Paid for pigging out: Get flown to Las Vegas to review buffets

Allen told the Record-Eagle that he was unaware of the leak until someone notified him as they were pulling in. Allen believes a fuel filter gasket blew while the boat was passing around Omena Bay, just to the south of the marina.

Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook said with the broken filter, fuel spilled into the engine compartment and was eventually pumped into the water by the boat’s bilge pump.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen told the Record-Eagle.

Allen told the Record-Eagle that the spill didn’t appear to affect any local wildlife, but other visitors contradict that story, reporting seeing several dead ducklings and fish in the area.

The marina reopened late Monday. The nearby beach will remain closed until the cleanup is finished and environmental tests confirm the water is safe for recreation.

Allen, 69, is a popular actor who has put his Michigan pride on display. Allen and his family moved to the state when he was a kid and he attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. He started his career as a stand-up comedian and worked his way into several leading acting roles, including the main character on the ABC series “Home Improvement” — which was set in Michigan — and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies.

Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that Allen will be responsible for the full cost of the cleanup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Business Replaces Stolen MSP Recruiting Tent

The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business. Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Cars
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Traverse City, MI
Cars
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Suttons Bay, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
100.7 WITL

Where are the Best Boating Lakes in Michigan?

Where are the best boating lakes in Michigan? Let me just make one thing perfectly clear, I'm not an expert when it comes to boating or anything like that, but I have been on a few pristine lakes worth boating on. Back in my high school days, I used to...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
hourdetroit.com

4 Food and Drink Destinations to Visit in Traverse City

Farm-fresh offerings like walleye escabeche and legendary onion rings. A refreshing beer or glass of rosé. Lush, green farmland. It doesn’t get more idyllic northern Michigan than Farm Club. Easily accessible by the Traverse Area Recreational Trail (a 10.5-mile paved urban transportation and recreation corridor), this farm/brewery/restaurant quickly became a dining destination for locals and out of towners alike after opening in July 2020. Farm Club, 10051 S. Lake Leelanau Drive, Traverse City; farmclubtc.com.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
My North.com

Nashville-Inspired 3-Concert Tour Heads to Lake Leelanau

Outdoor concerts are a summer staple—and Northern Michigan has some of the best around. This July, head to Fountain Point Resort in Lake Leelanau to hear original songs by three artists and the inspiration behind their lyrics, plus a bonus Q&A below. Bringing a Nashville-inspired tradition to Lake Leelanau,...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
recordpatriot.com

Women steal Michigan State Police recruiting tent at Cherry Festival

Two women were caught on video walking off with a recruiting tent used by the Michigan State Police at the Traverse City Cherry Festival. MSP said the two women were captured on surveillance video just past midnight on Monday morning, according to a Wednesday press release. "The MSP has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Northern Michigan#Fish#Vehicles
recordpatriot.com

Lake Ann woman facing meth charge after Benzonia Twp. traffic stop

BENZONIA TWP. — A Lake Ann woman was recently arraigned for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Benzie County last month. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, Cadillac Post troopers stopped a vehicle on U.S. 31 at about 4:45 p.m. on June 29.
LAKE ANN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Detroit News

N. Mich. man charged after kids given marijuana, tobacco

A northern Michigan man is in trouble for allegedly giving his kids marijuana and tobacco e-cigarettes, according to Michigan State Police. David Glenn Mauldin, 48, of Brutus has been charged in the 89th District Court in Cheboygan with four counts of delivery of marijuana to a minor, four counts of fourth-degree child abuse, and two counts of furnishing tobacco products to a minor.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
wbkb11.com

Traverse City Advances to District 8 Final

GAYLORD, MI- The 11-12 District 8 Little League Semi Finals took place in Gaylord tonight, with four teams fighting for two spots in Sunday’s championship game. Traverse City rode a strong pitching performance by Cam Stoops. The right hander went three innings and did not give up a run.
GAYLORD, MI
YourErie

YourErie

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy