ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suttons Bay, MI

Diesel spill from Tim Allen’s yacht closes Michigan marina

By Matt Jaworowski
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLVEt_0gVh5HrI00
Actor Tim Allen, seen here in 2021, will be reprising his role of Scott Calvin for a new series based on “The Santa Clause.” (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Read More

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A marina in northern Michigan was forced to close this holiday weekend after a yacht belonging to actor Tim Allen leaked diesel fuel into the water.

According to a report from the Traverse City Record-Eagle, the Northport Village Marina, about 20 miles north of Suttons Bay, was shut down around 5 p.m. Sunday after the leak was noticed. The leak was estimated at between 10 and 30 gallons.

Harbormaster Bill Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that 30 gallons may not sound like much but that diesel spreads faster than other gasoline because it has an oilier nature.

Allen told the Record-Eagle that he was unaware of the leak until someone notified him as they were pulling in. Allen believes a fuel filter gasket blew while the boat was passing around Omena Bay, just to the south of the marina.

Leelanau Township Fire Chief Hugh Cook said with the broken filter, fuel spilled into the engine compartment and was eventually pumped into the water by the boat’s bilge pump.

“I felt very uncomfortable closing the harbor down for everybody,” Allen told the Record-Eagle.

Allen told the Record-Eagle that the spill didn’t appear to affect any local wildlife, but other visitors contradict that story, reporting seeing several dead ducklings and fish in the area.

The marina reopened late Monday. The nearby beach will remain closed until the cleanup is finished and environmental tests confirm the water is safe for recreation.

Allen, 69, is a popular actor who has put his Michigan pride on display. Allen and his family moved to the state when he was a kid and he attended Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo. He started his career as a stand-up comedian and worked his way into several leading acting roles, including the main character on the ABC series “Home Improvement” — which was set in Michigan — and as the voice of Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” movies.

Rosemurgy told the Record-Eagle that Allen will be responsible for the full cost of the cleanup.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UPMATTERS

Native woman recalls her time at Holy Childhood Indian Boarding School

GARNET, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan has a rich presence and history of indigenous tribes and their cultures. However, much of that history is full of pain and trauma, this includes the past of residential Indian boarding schools. The U.S. government established Indian boarding schools in the late 19th century....
WATERSMEET, MI
9&10 News

Traverse City Business Replaces Stolen MSP Recruiting Tent

The Michigan State Police recruiting tent that was stolen earlier this week – has been replaced by a Traverse City business. Two women walked off with the tent in the overnight hours. Part of it was caught on a nearby security camera, and State Police say they have already identified suspects with help from the public. But the theft left them without a highly visible presence downtown during the Cherry Festival, until now.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Local
Michigan Cars
Traverse City, MI
Entertainment
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Traverse City, MI
Cars
City
Kalamazoo, MI
City
Suttons Bay, MI
City
Traverse City, MI
My North.com

Nashville-Inspired 3-Concert Tour Heads to Lake Leelanau

Outdoor concerts are a summer staple—and Northern Michigan has some of the best around. This July, head to Fountain Point Resort in Lake Leelanau to hear original songs by three artists and the inspiration behind their lyrics, plus a bonus Q&A below. Bringing a Nashville-inspired tradition to Lake Leelanau,...
LAKE LEELANAU, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
recordpatriot.com

Women steal Michigan State Police recruiting tent at Cherry Festival

Two women were caught on video walking off with a recruiting tent used by the Michigan State Police at the Traverse City Cherry Festival. MSP said the two women were captured on surveillance video just past midnight on Monday morning, according to a Wednesday press release. "The MSP has been...
9&10 News

Brewvine: Expansion at Petoskey Brewing

For this week’s Brewvine, Whitney Amann and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us to Petoskey Brewing where they have recently expanded their beer garden, drink menu and locations. The crew at Petoskey Brewing is always working on new beer, but now they have their own line of liquor. Originally...
PETOSKEY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diesel Fuel#Northern Michigan#Fish#Vehicles
9&10 News

Partial Body Contact Advisory Issued for 2 Grand Traverse Co. Beaches

A partial body contact advisory has been issued for two Grand Traverse County beaches after water sampling on Wednesday exceeded state water quality standards. Water samples from Clinch Park and Traverse City Volleyball Beach exceeded Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) water quality standards. As a result the Grand Traverse County Health Department recommends that contact with water at these beaches remains below the waist.
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
Huron Daily Tribune

Lake Ann woman facing meth charge after Benzonia Twp. traffic stop

BENZONIA TWP. — A Lake Ann woman was recently arraigned for possession of methamphetamine after a traffic stop in Benzie County last month. According to a Michigan State Police news release issued on Wednesday afternoon, Cadillac Post troopers stopped a vehicle on U.S. 31 at about 4:45 p.m. on June 29.
LAKE ANN, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Celebrities
fox2detroit.com

$25,000 reward offered for information about fatal northern Michigan hit-and-run on 9-year anniversary

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (FOX 2) - The FBI is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that helps solve a 2013 hit-and-run. Read more stories from around Michigan here. Kelly Boyce-Hurlbert was riding her bicycle in the 600 block of Washington Street in Traverse City just before 2 a.m. July 5, 2013, when someone hit her. The 29-year-old was killed, and the driver still hasn't been found.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Marion woman receives 4 to 20 for meth conviction

EVART – Osceola County prosecuting attorney Tony Badovinac reported on July 1, Isaac Wilkinson, 20 years old of Evart Michigan was sentenced to 18.75 years to 50 years for his unprovoked assault on a 3-year old child who suffered several stab wounds. Wilkinson pled no contest to Child Abuse...
MARION, MI
traverseticker.com

Proposed Downtown Marriott Raises Questions About Contamination, Height

A proposed new Marriott hotel in downtown Traverse City’s Warehouse District is raising questions about providing more height flexibility in zoning rules to deal with widespread soil contamination and high water levels in the district. City planning commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to recommend changing the city’s zoning rules to...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
WKBN

WKBN

37K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy