MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Health on Thursday delivered its first new, weekly update on COVID-19 data since switching from a daily schedule.The department's update includes new reporting methods, including a 7-day moving average of cases and deaths.The death rate was most recently reported at 0.10 per day, while the case average was at 725.4. The data is current as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, and is calculated by adding the total deaths and new cases in a seven-day period and dividing each by seven.The health department said the 7-day moving averages provide "a more accurate representation ... by smoothing...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO