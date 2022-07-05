Crime in Idaho: Low and stable, despite population influx

Crime rates in Idaho have been both low and generally stable over the past five years, even in a time of great upheaval with big population influx, a global pandemic, political divisiveness and more. And an Idaho criminal justice expert says that’s good news.

“The big takeaway is I think crime is relatively stable in Idaho,” said Lisa Bostaph, professor of criminal justice at Boise State University, after reviewing the latest annual “Crime in Idaho” report, released on Friday. “I do think we should feel good about the report overall. We’re not seeing any tremendous increase. Unfortunately, we’re also not seeing any tremendous decreases.”

The latest report, which runs down crime statistics reported by Idaho law enforcement agencies for 2021 and compares them to 2020, shows overall crime down, while drug violations were up by 8%.

“I think policing agencies at all levels, local, state and federal, have really been paying a lot of attention and doing a lot of proactive work around drug busts and identification of people who are carrying drugs,” Bostaph said, “especially with the increases in overdoses and also with the issue of fentanyl.”

“I don’t know that it’s an increase in drug usage, or an increase in drug selling,” she said. “We don’t know that. But what we can see from this is that policing agencies at all levels in Idaho have been paying a lot of attention to drugs in our communities.”

Total offenses reported by Idaho law enforcement agencies, which include both violent and non-violent crime, were down by nearly 3% in 2021, and the state’s overall crime rate per 100,000 inhabitants dropped by nearly 4%. Violent crime was down by more than 3%; total crimes against people were down just under 1%; and property crimes were down by more than 11%.

In 2020, the most recent year for which national rankings are available, Idaho had the ninth-lowest violent crime rate among the 50 states plus the District of Columbia; in the West, Idaho’s rate was next-to-lowest, with only Wyoming lower.

Bostaph said both geography, as a rural state, and demographics, as a state that’s been attracting lots of older newcomers, play a role in lower crime rates. “People in their early 40s on up, they’re generally at lower risk of crime to begin with,” she said, “both of being a victim of crime and of committing crimes.”

The 2021 Crime in Idaho report showed that sex crimes were up from a year before, with reported rapes increasing nearly 12%, from 651 in 2020 to 728 in 2021. That’s not counting other smaller categories of sex crimes, many of which also showed increases.

Non-consensual sex offenses have been trending slightly upward over the past five years; in 2021, twice as many juvenile victims were reported as adult victims.

Bostaph said reports of sexual violence against children were up nationally in 2021, as the nation came out of the height of the pandemic, which particularly impacted “children who are in precarious safety situations at home.”

“In 2021, they start returning to school,” she said. “Which means that now, maybe they have an outlet to talk to a counselor at school or talk to a school resource officer or a teacher notices something, and we see that jump happening in reported cases. So I think we’re still seeing some of the residual effects of the pandemic.”

Idaho’s overall crime rate per 100,000 population has been dropping every year for the past five years, according to the report . Total offenses reported also have been on a downward trend, despite the state’s big population increases since 2017.

Bostaph cautioned that crime statistics like these don’t tell the full story, because nationally, only about 42% of all crime gets reported to the police. “It’s pretty consistent over time,” she said. “These reports are a reflection of what the current workload is for the criminal justice system, as opposed to how much crime is actually happening.”

Ada County saw a 4% drop in total offenses reported by local law enforcement agencies from 2020 to 2021, but a 2.6% increase in arrests. Canyon County had similar numbers, with a 5.6% drop in total offenses reported but a 1.4% increase in arrests. In both counties, total arrest figures dropped in 2020, likely due to the COVID-19 shutdowns as people stayed at home during the pandemic’s initial spread.

The report showed the state’s police agencies reported 39 murders in 2021, exactly matching 2020’s figure. Ada County had seven of those; Canyon had three.

The top month in 2021 in which crimes occurred was July. Bostaph said nationwide, crime tends to trend upward in the summer. “People are out, they’re out of their homes more, they’re interacting with other people more, and oftentimes they’re in spaces with people they don’t know,” she said. “The more interactions that people have, and the more they have unoccupied dwellings and possessions, the more likely you’ll see crime go up.”

Statewide, the report showed that intimate partner violence was down 1.3% in 2021, while reported violence against children was up nearly 4%.

The most common place for nearly all types of crime to occur in Idaho in 2021 was at a home; the major exception was for drug crimes, which were more likely to be reported on the streets or highways. Bostaph said that’s reflective of traffic stops or pedestrian stops for other offenses that turn up drugs.

“When you look overall, crime is trending downward,” she said. “When you dig a little deeper, you see that violent crime is staying pretty much about the same.”