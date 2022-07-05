ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady sent cryptic text to Mike Evans right before his comeback announcement

By Luke Easterling
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mj3A7_0gVgzMNb00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had no shortage of massive headlines this offseason, but none were more significant than Tom Brady’s retirement and subsequent comeback just 41 days later.

News of the GOAT’s return was obviously well-received by his Bucs teammates, considering it sent them from wondering who their quarterback would be this season to being right back in the Super Bowl conversation.

Many of Brady’s teammates have recounted where they were and how they learned of his decision to come back for another season, and the latest version comes from Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

Just hours before Brady made his official announcement, he sent a cryptic text that had Evans hoping for what eventually happened later that day (via Ari Alexander, KPRC 2 Houston):

That’s music to the ears of Bucs fans, as they hope to see Evans handing out plenty of touchdown balls in the stands throughout the 2022 season.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Randy Moss no longer part of ESPN's 'Monday Night Football' coverage

Randy Moss will continue working as an analyst for ESPN during the 2022 NFL season, but we may be seeing slightly less of him. Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports that Moss will continued to appear on “Sunday NFL Countdown,” but we will not see the Hall of Famer on ESPN’s pregame show the following day. Moss will not be working as an analyst for “Monday Night Football” this year. The decision was one that Moss made.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Tampa, FL
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield's Wife Had Special Message Earlier Today

Former No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield and his wife, Emily, are celebrating their third anniversary today. In a message on Instagram, Emily wished Baker a happy anniversary and said she wouldn't trade their time together for the world. "Happy #3 to my partner in crime! It’s been a wild...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Aaron Rodgers Tattoo News

On Wednesday afternoon, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had some personal news to share with his followers on Instagram. He recently got his first-ever tattoo. Rodgers' tattoo is interesting to say the least. It has a third eye, two lions, an ocean and a whole lot more. "First tattoo. From the...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Colin Kaepernick’s rep responds to BIG3 report

A report this week claimed Colin Kaepernick has invested an undisclosed amount of money in the BIG3 to help the basketball league stay afloat, but someone close to the free agent quarterback says that is not true. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Kaepernick had reached some...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buccaneers#Retirement#American Football#Bucs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Klatt names his Top 5: Where does Notre Dame land?

The season is rapidly approaching, teams are gearing up for fall camp and putting the final touches on their team preparations. Not only are teams getting ready for the campaign but analysts are as well. FOX Sports analysts Joel Klatt is doing the same, who recently joined Colin Cowherd on The Volume and revealed his Top 5 teams heading into the season. Find out where Notre Dame lands along with the rest of the best teams in the country.
SOUTH BEND, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

127K+
Followers
172K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy