Tom Brady sent cryptic text to Mike Evans right before his comeback announcement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have had no shortage of massive headlines this offseason, but none were more significant than Tom Brady’s retirement and subsequent comeback just 41 days later.

News of the GOAT’s return was obviously well-received by his Bucs teammates, considering it sent them from wondering who their quarterback would be this season to being right back in the Super Bowl conversation.

Many of Brady’s teammates have recounted where they were and how they learned of his decision to come back for another season, and the latest version comes from Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans.

Just hours before Brady made his official announcement, he sent a cryptic text that had Evans hoping for what eventually happened later that day (via Ari Alexander, KPRC 2 Houston):

That’s music to the ears of Bucs fans, as they hope to see Evans handing out plenty of touchdown balls in the stands throughout the 2022 season.