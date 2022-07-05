ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westside, IA

David Freese of Westside

By Kelley Derner
1380kcim.com
 3 days ago

David Gordon Freese, age 87, of Westside, IA, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at St. Anthony Regional...

www.1380kcim.com

1380kcim.com

Authorities Release Details Of July 4 ATV Crash That Seriously Injured Audubon Man

Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Flags Ordered To Half-Staff Saturday For Burial Of Lake City WWII Veteran Solider

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Saturday) from sunrise to sunset for the funeral of a Lake City World War II soldier. U.S. Army Pfc. Merl Wayne Holm was killed in action at the age of 22 in Papua New Guinea on Thanksgiving Day in 1942 while defending an Allied communications center in the region. His remains were buried in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines and finally identified earlier this year by the Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency. Holm had been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart for his service and will be buried with full military honors at the Lake City Cemetery. Holm’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Woodlawn Christian Church. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individual businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.
LAKE CITY, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll County Supervisors To Review Tax-Exempt Bonds, Sheriff’s Quarterly Report At Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday after a two-week hiatus caused by the Fourth of July holiday. Proceedings begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11 in the Carroll County Courthouse. County Sheriff Ken Pingrey opens the agenda with a quarterly report to the supervisors. The board will then open a discussion on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down payment assistance program, payables, and plats before reviewing a proposed 28E agreement with the Rolling Hills Mental Health Services Region. Supervisors will also set a public hearing date required to move forward with a request from St. Anthony Regional Hospital to use the county’s name to issue tax-exempt bonds for upcoming capital projects. The board closes the meeting with manure management annual updates, committee reports, and a discussion with SEH on planning for the upcoming HVAC upgrade and remodel at the courthouse. The Monday, July 11 meeting is also live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
CARROLL COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Local School Band Directors Request Instrument Donations As Interest In Band Grows

Band directors from local school districts are putting out a call to area musicians who are interested in passing on their instruments to the next generation. Coon Rapids-Bayard Music Director Rebecca Fiscus says interest in band at all grade levels has been climbing recently, but many schools are running short on instruments for students to play.
COON RAPIDS, IA
1380kcim.com

Motorists Are Advised To Use Alternate Routes On 310th Street Outside Of Rinard For A Bridge Replacement

The Calhoun County Road Department advises individuals to use other transportation routes for a nearly mile-long stretch for bridge replacement outside of Rinard. Work began Tuesday morning and is expected to be completed by Tuesday, July 26. The bridge being replaced is between York Avenue and Zearing Avenue on 310th Street. Individuals wanting more information can contact the Calhoun County Road Department at 712-297-8322.
RINARD, IA
1380kcim.com

Carroll City Council To Consider Housing Incentives At July 11 Council Meeting

Carroll City officials are anticipating a brief meeting on Monday with only a few items of business on their agenda. The city council will convene at the regular time of 5:15 p.m. on June 11 at Carroll City Hall, beginning with the public recognition for Carroll Fire Chief Greg Schreck as he prepares to retire following a 40-year career with the Carroll Fire Department. The council will also approve Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 funding agreements with three local non-profits: Animal Rescue of Carroll, Region XII Council of Governments Housing Inc., and the Highway 30 Coalition. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver explains the need for these resolutions.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

DMACC Carroll Campus Is Hosting An Event Next Week To Help Individuals Sign Up For Fall Classes

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus is hosting an event to help individuals sign up for classes this fall. The event is called Rock Enroll and takes place Thursday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Carroll campus. DMACC staff will be available to provide one-on-one support to help students apply to DMACC, register for classes, and answer any questions. Participants who attend the event will have their names entered to win a pair of Beats Headphones and gas cards. Individuals can follow the link included with this story on our website to learn more information.
CARROLL, IA
1380kcim.com

Mid-America Publishing CEO Says Graphic-Advocate Sale Will Not Proceed

Plans for a new company to take over the publication of the Lake City Graphic-Advocate will not move forward according to its current owners. According to Matt Grohe, CEO of the paper’s parent company, Mid-America Publishing, talks and efforts to sell the Graphic-Advocate to the Dayton Leader and Nelson Media have fallen through as of July 7. Ownership, rights, trademarks, or copyrights held by the Graphic-Advocate were not transferred. Mid-America Publishing will maintain postal reports for the newspaper until they can reach a purchase agreement with a potential buyer. Grohe notes cease-and-desist letters were served to other parties claiming ownership on Thursday. The letters request the end to suggestions of affiliation with the Graphic-Advocate and use of its name and trademarks. Mid-America Publishing will continue operating the newspaper’s Facebook, Twitter, and website, where updated contact information for the Graphic-Advocate can be found.
LAKE CITY, IA

