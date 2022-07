It’s official: Splash Mountain, the popular roller coaster at Disneyland and Disney World, is being renamed to Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Disney announced Friday. The new name is part of a process to replace the original inspiration of the rides, the controversial film Song of the South, with the 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. Splash Mountain remains open at the moment at both Disney World and Disneyland, but Disney said Friday that the revamped rides are scheduled to debut in “late 2024.” The company has yet to announce when it will shut down the attractions for renovation.

