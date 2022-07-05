ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

GPB evening headlines for July 5, 2022

 2 days ago
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during an interview at her office, Feb....

Georgia opens investigation into whether Dems violated state electioneering law

SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office recently opened an investigation into whether the Democratic Party violated a state statute prohibiting electioneering. The investigations division within Raffensperger's office is examining whether a recently-opened Democratic campaign office on the outskirts of Atlanta is within the legal-minimum distance...
Politico: Warnock may have skirted finance law

Georgia Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock may have run afoul of federal campaign finance laws. At issue is Warnock’s use of campaign funds to pay for attorneys to represent him in a lawsuit filed against Warnock by an Atlanta man, according to a story today in Politico. Warnock’s campaign contends that since he was serving in the Senate when the 2021 lawsuit was filed, and because Warnock was served at his Atlanta Senate office, the expenditure is legal.
Political Rewind: State lawmakers can't dodge Fulton subpoenas; new polls hint at a close election

Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus, Emory University. Amy Steigerwalt, @DrSteigerwalt, professor, associate chair, Georgia State University. Kurt Young, @kurtbyoung, department chair, Clark Atlanta University. The breakdown. 1. A Fulton County judge ruled that state lawmakers must comply with subpoenas issued by District Attorney Fani Willis' election probe. Former state Sen....
Millions more available for rental assistance in Atlanta

ATLANTA - The city of Atlanta is trying to give away millions of public dollars to help families stave off potential evictions. "We don't want to be in a situation where we have to turn anyone away," said Byron Amos, after learning how difficult it has been to find the families who can qualify for the funds.
Federal funding supports Hartsfield-Jackson Airport upgrades

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport is expanding thanks to new federal funding. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on today’s announcement from President Biden. The Biden administration announced a new wave of funding for airports across the country including $40 million for Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The money is part of the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill approved by Congress.
Roe v. Wade overturned: Protestors occupy state buildings in Atlanta

ATLANTA - At least two groups of activists who support abortion access plan to camp out Monday night in Downtown Atlanta. The sounds of chants and car horns echoed around the area of the capitol on the July 4 holiday. "All of us deserve our independence and that includes from...
Atlanta City Council urges Fulton County DA to criminally charge negligent landlords

The Atlanta City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday urging a crackdown on negligent landlords and property owners. The resolution, introduced by Councilmember Andrea L. Boone, requesting that the Fulton County District Attorney investigate opportunities to criminally charge property owners and landlords who are in violation of the City of Atlanta’s Housing Code.
NEW for 7/5: A tax hike, new King statue, religious states

NEW STATUE COMING SOON: An 8-foot bronze statue of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will be unveiled Jan. 16, 2023, in downtown Atlanta. The concept is from Gwinnett native Kathy Fincher, shown in front of a clay model in an Athens studio. For more details on how others in Gwinnett are involved in this project, see Elliott Brack’s perspective below.
Atlanta City Council approves $500,000 donation for eviction legal counsel program

ATLANTA (CW69 News at 10) — The threat of eviction is hanging over the heads of thousands of men, women, and children. Help is on the way through a program that will provide many of them with the legal assistance to navigate through the process. Community members in Atlanta are demanding the city council take action to fix the homelessness problem and the high cost of living, which is a problem fueling the eviction crisis. “We have more than half of our city that are renters, with the majority of our housing stock being bought up and taken off the market by...
City works to bring relief to Atlanta renters

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is working to bring relief to renters facing a growing crisis. A housing crunch, plus the rising cost of rent, have left many tenants in a bind. District 5 City Councilwoman Liliana Bakhtiari said because the state of Georgia tends to side with...
Living in Atlanta Georgia Pros and Cons | Meet Atlanta

Are you thinking about moving to Atlanta and you're looking for someone to give you the bottom line of what's it like to live here? In this episode of ATL Vibes, 'm going to give you the good, the bad, and the ugly of living in the ATL. By understanding the pros and cons, you can make the best decision on whether Atlanta is the right place for you. So, want to hear what others might not tell you about living in Atlanta GA? Check out the following content!
New poll says only 38% are ‘extremely proud’ to be Americans

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mixed emotions this holiday. While most are celebrating the Declaration of Independence, the country remains divided. According to a Gallup poll, only 38% of U.S. adults who say they are “extremely proud” to be American is the lowest in Gallup’s trend, which began in 2001. Issues like abortion, gun control, and the general bi-partisan battle in congress are some reasons for the lower enthusiasm.
Rapper Gunna again denied bond in gang, racketeering case

A judge in Atlanta on Thursday denied bond for rapper Gunna, who's charged with racketeering along with fellow rapper Young Thug and more than two dozen other people. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Ural Glanville had previously denied bond for Gunna, whose given name is Sergio Kitchens, and on Thursday held a hearing on the rapper's request to reconsider that decision. Glanville said he worried Kitchens might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were released ahead of trial.
