Manning, IA

Marvin Bogatzke formerly of Manning

By Kelley Derner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for 94 year old Marvin Bogatzke formerly of Manning will be held Friday at 3pm at the...

Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning

Mass of Christian Burial for 91-year-old, Imelda Kerkhoff of Manning will be held at 10:30 am on Monday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning with Burial to be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Manning. Friends may call from 5 to 7 pm on Sunday at the Sacred Heart Church in Manning where there will be a Rosary at 4:30 pm by the Catholic Daughters of America. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Imelda is survived by her children: Marty (Debra) Kerkhoff of Manning, Keith Kerkhoff of Manilla, Mary Bertelsen of Polk City, Ron (Kim) Kerkhoff of Algona, Dan (Cheryl) Kerkhoff of Manning, Scott (Teri) Kerkhoff of Coralville; 14 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lorena Grossman of Carroll; brother-in-laws James Greenwood of Cottage Grove, MN and Wayne Heithoff of Des Moines; and other relatives and friends.
Flags Ordered To Half-Staff Saturday For Burial Of Lake City WWII Veteran Solider

Gov. Kim Reynolds has ordered flags in Iowa to half-staff tomorrow (Saturday) from sunrise to sunset for the funeral of a Lake City World War II soldier. U.S. Army Pfc. Merl Wayne Holm was killed in action at the age of 22 in Papua New Guinea on Thanksgiving Day in 1942 while defending an Allied communications center in the region. His remains were buried in the Manila American Cemetery and Memorial in the Philippines and finally identified earlier this year by the Department of Defense Prisoner of War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency. Holm had been awarded the Bronze Star, the Silver Star, and the Purple Heart for his service and will be buried with full military honors at the Lake City Cemetery. Holm’s funeral begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Woodlawn Christian Church. Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building, flag displays in the Capitol Complex, and all public buildings, grounds, and facilities throughout the state. Individual businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff as a sign of respect.
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED IN HOUSE EXPLOSION

THE IDA COUNTY SHERIFF HAS IDENTIFIED THE THREE ADULTS INJURED IN WEDNESDAY’S EXPLOSION AND FIRE AT A HOUSE NEAR BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. THE SHERIFF SAYS 42-YEAR-OLD JEREMY BRUNING, 68-YEAR-OLD SANDRA KAY JEPSEN AND 46-YEAR-OLD JOEL STAPLETON WERE THE VICTIMS INSIDE THE HOUSE LOCATED AT 2362 CARRIAGE AVENUE WHEN THE EXPLOSION OCCURRED.
Authorities Release Details Of July 4 ATV Crash That Seriously Injured Audubon Man

Authorities in Guthrie County have released additional details of an ATV accident from the Fourth of July that left an Audubon man with serious head injuries. According to the Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office, the accident occurred at approximately 3:22 p.m. on 270th Street. Their initial investigation determined that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust was operating a 2009 Yamaha Sportsman with 19-year-old Laxne Borkowski riding as a passenger. Authorities say the ATV left the roadway, struck a barbed-wire fence, and collided with a tree. Gust sustained severe injuries to his head and knee and was airlifted to MercyOne Medical Center in Des Moines for treatment. Borkowski was treated at the scene by Guthrie County Emergency Medical Services. Law enforcement indicated alcohol played a factor in the crash, and charges are pending the completion of an investigation.
Gov. Reynolds appoints Robert Tiefenthaler as District Court Judge

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a new judge to hear cases in Woodbury and five other northwest Iowa counties. Robert Tiefenthaler of Sioux City will replace retiring Judge Jeffrey Poulson on the bench in Judicial District 3B, which covers Crawford, Ida, Monona, Plymouth, Sioux and Woodbury Counties.
Audubon man injured in an ATV accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) An Audubon man suffered serious injuries in an ATV accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says at 3:22 a.m. on July 4th, dispatch received a call about a male who had hit a tree on an ATV and had severe head injuries. Panora EMS was en route. Deputies spoke to two men on scene who stated that 22-year-old Aaron Robert Gust had taken the ATV out for a ride and when he didn’t come back, they got worried and so they drove down the gravel road and found Gust laying in the ditch. The two men admitted to drinking.
Hundreds of Iowa nursing home complaints go uninvestigated for months

Connie Roundy (inset photos) was a resident of Rose Vista Home in Woodbine in January 2020, when her granddaughter complained to the Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals about issues at the home. The complaint wasn't investigated until March 2021, six months after Roundy had died. (Documents from Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals; photos courtesy of Kimberly Jacob)
Des Moines woman charged with OWI following rollover accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co.) A Des Moines woman was charged for Operating While Intoxicated following an accident in Guthrie County. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says on July 5th, at approximately 2:39 p.m., Deputies were made aware of an accident on York Avenue and 310th Street. The driver, 22-year-old Jessica Grau, told the Deputy that she was going too fast and lost control going north on the curve, rolling the 2012 Chevrolet Cruze. Jessica did not know where she was at and had slurred speech and red, bloodshot, watery eyes. The Deputy could smell a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Jessica’s breath, and she admitted to recently drinking alcohol. A portable breath test show she had a blood alcohol content of .257.
HOUSE EXPLOSION IN BATTLE CREEK, IOWA

AUTHORITIES ARE INVESTIGATING AN EXPLOSION AND FIRE THAT OCCURRED WEDNESDAY MORNING ON CARRIAGE AVENUE JUST NORTH OF BATTLE CREEK, IOWA. EMERGENCY UNITS FROM SEVERAL NORTHWEST IOWA COMMUNITIES WERE SENT TO THE IDA COUNTY AREA SHORTLY BEFORE 9:30 A.M. THREE PEOPLE WERE REPORTED TO BE INJURED IN THE BLAST AND FIRE.
Ghost cars causing Iowans to receive false traffic tickets

POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowan woman recently received a traffic ticket from New York City. The issue is that she said she has never driven there, WOWT reports. The NYPD said that they are dealing with thousands of "ghost cars," which are vehicles with illegal license plates. Many of those license plates are believed to be stolen.
Scranton woman arrested for using force at Linden home

A Scranton woman was arrested Tuesday after she allegedly tried to force her way into a residence in Linden and injured an occupant. Rose Anna Lehrkamp, 41, of 1104 Eagle St., Scranton, was charged with assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and first-degree burglary. The incident began about 4:45...
Minburn Bike Trail restaurant may be forced to close

MINBURN, Iowa — A popular restaurant on the bike trail in Minburn may have to shut its doors. The Nineteen14 restaurant is in a lease dispute with the city. The city wants to sell the historic depot building and that's setting up a city vs restaurant battle. “It would...
Local School Band Directors Request Instrument Donations As Interest In Band Grows

Band directors from local school districts are putting out a call to area musicians who are interested in passing on their instruments to the next generation. Coon Rapids-Bayard Music Director Rebecca Fiscus says interest in band at all grade levels has been climbing recently, but many schools are running short on instruments for students to play.
Mid-America Publishing CEO Says Graphic-Advocate Sale Will Not Proceed

Plans for a new company to take over the publication of the Lake City Graphic-Advocate will not move forward according to its current owners. According to Matt Grohe, CEO of the paper’s parent company, Mid-America Publishing, talks and efforts to sell the Graphic-Advocate to the Dayton Leader and Nelson Media have fallen through as of July 7. Ownership, rights, trademarks, or copyrights held by the Graphic-Advocate were not transferred. Mid-America Publishing will maintain postal reports for the newspaper until they can reach a purchase agreement with a potential buyer. Grohe notes cease-and-desist letters were served to other parties claiming ownership on Thursday. The letters request the end to suggestions of affiliation with the Graphic-Advocate and use of its name and trademarks. Mid-America Publishing will continue operating the newspaper’s Facebook, Twitter, and website, where updated contact information for the Graphic-Advocate can be found.
Tactical Teams Called In To Make Arrest In Storm Lake Over The Weekend

Authorities in Storm Lake have released the details of an incident from over the weekend that led to the deployment of tactical response teams to bring a suspect into custody. At approximately 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 3, the Storm Lake Police Department responded to the 700 block of Cayuga Street following the report of an assault involving a firearm. The victim told law enforcement the suspect, identified as 31-year-old David Vang of Storm Lake, had displayed a large-caliber handgun during a dispute regarding a merchandise exchange. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant for Vang’s home in the 100 block of Hudson Street. At approximately 12:40 p.m., the Storm Lake Entry Team and Buena Vista County Tactical Team executed the search warrant and took Vang into custody without incident. Authorities recovered a handgun matching the victim’s description and corresponding ammunition. Vang was booked in the Buena Vista County jail on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was released Monday after posting a $2,000 bond. His next court appearance is slated for July 13.
DMACC Carroll Campus Is Hosting An Event Next Week To Help Individuals Sign Up For Fall Classes

Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) Carroll Campus is hosting an event to help individuals sign up for classes this fall. The event is called Rock Enroll and takes place Thursday, July 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Carroll campus. DMACC staff will be available to provide one-on-one support to help students apply to DMACC, register for classes, and answer any questions. Participants who attend the event will have their names entered to win a pair of Beats Headphones and gas cards. Individuals can follow the link included with this story on our website to learn more information.
Carroll County Supervisors To Review Tax-Exempt Bonds, Sheriff’s Quarterly Report At Monday’s Meeting

The Carroll County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday after a two-week hiatus caused by the Fourth of July holiday. Proceedings begin at 9 a.m. on Monday, July 11 in the Carroll County Courthouse. County Sheriff Ken Pingrey opens the agenda with a quarterly report to the supervisors. The board will then open a discussion on the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) down payment assistance program, payables, and plats before reviewing a proposed 28E agreement with the Rolling Hills Mental Health Services Region. Supervisors will also set a public hearing date required to move forward with a request from St. Anthony Regional Hospital to use the county’s name to issue tax-exempt bonds for upcoming capital projects. The board closes the meeting with manure management annual updates, committee reports, and a discussion with SEH on planning for the upcoming HVAC upgrade and remodel at the courthouse. The Monday, July 11 meeting is also live-streamed via the county’s YouTube channel. The full agenda and details on how to attend remotely are included below.
Power Outage Affecting Residents In Dallas County

Storms that rolled through Tuesday have knocked out power for numerous customers throughout Dallas County. According to the Alliant Energy outage map approximately 2,335 customers in Dallas County are currently without power with crews in route to fix the problem. The estimated restoration time is 1o p.m. according to Alliant Energy.
