Man Caught Speeding With Drugs in Wyoming Gets 15 Years in Prison
By Joy Greenwald
101.9 KING FM
2 days ago
An Iowa man who was caught speeding with drugs in Wyoming last spring has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Friday. Nathan Russell Cates, 41, of...
Fremont police were dispatched at 5 Tuesday night to Van Anda Park in reference to an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Ino Castaneda, 55, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for disorderly conduct.
Lawyers for Debra Hinkel say she has settled her lawsuit against former Deputy Derek Colling, former Sheriff Dave O’Malley, and Albany County for the wrongful death of her unarmed son, Robbie Ramirez, and is now seeking reforms. Colling fatally shot Ramirez, 39, on Nov. 4, 2018, after pulling him...
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released more information regarding last month's fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne that resulted in the death of three people. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on June 17 near milepost 383, about three miles west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. According...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man’s answer of “yes” to questions of whether he strangled his girlfriend and stalked an ex-girlfriend was sufficient to support his convictions on criminal charges, Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court upheld the conviction...
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is happy to announce that we are accepting applications for the 104th Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy. We will be testing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. As a Wyoming State Trooper, you will find a challenging career assisting citizens in ensuring...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska State Penitentiary inmate Charles Kays, 81, died on Tuesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Kays was sentenced in Douglas County for first-degree sexual assault of a child, two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child and other crimes. He began his...
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A young Nebraska woman and her little sister were nearly killed on Sunday when the car the two were riding in was rear-ended and pushed into a moving train crossing through a small Nebraska town. Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Department officials...
ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia State Trooper has been charged with aggravated DUI in connection to what troopers say was an on-duty incident in Randolph County Friday evening. West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Captain Robert Maddy said 26-year-old Kaja Tenney was charged on Saturday...
We're not known for traffic jams here in Wyoming. Or, at least, not with cars. Honestly, if it's not Cheyenne Frontier Days, State Fair, or the busy season in Yellowstone, we don't typically have cars backed up on Cowboy State roads. No, our traffic jam sources are a bit more...
The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
GoPro technology has become so fascinating that not even black bears can stay away! What happens when a black bear finds a GoPro camera? It records all the bear things that a bear does apparently. A recent video is going viral after a black bear somehow, not only gained possession of a GoPro video camera, but also made its very own home video on it.
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
OMAHA, Neb. — A total of $15,000 worth of copper was stolen from Anthony's Steakhouse in Omaha on July 4, according to a police report. An officers respond to the restaurant, located near 72nd and F streets, around 8:30 a.m. in reference to a burglary. Anthony Fucinaro, the owner...
BURNS, Wyo. — Burns Plex South Gym was full of local supporters as the Laramie County Sheriff’s candidates debated last night, June 30. Boyd Wrede, Brian Kozak, and Don Hollingshead were present to discuss various issues that face the county. The debate was based on quotes from the...
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Looking for a more relaxed lifestyle an Omaha couple moved to small-town Nebraska but getting there cost them a startling amount of stress and cash. After paying for a move from Omaha to Crawford, Nebraska, Jessica Irwin tells her mom she has a lot of emotions to unpack.
Summer in Wyoming means warmer temperatures, but this year has been a scorcher. Much of the state has surpassed heat records since June, with several cities breaking century-old records. And gas prices have been climbing to ridiculous levels for months now. Across the country, energy bills are rising. But, Wyoming wallets hurt more than anywhere else in the country regarding energy costs.
As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Wyoming in 2022. Description: Allows local governments to invest in stocks and equities upon a two-thirds supermajority vote of the state legislature.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov. Mark Gordon was a no-show at a recent gubernatorial debate hosted by the Washakie County Republican Party in Worland, generating some criticism among organizers and attendees of the event. “To everyone else it sounded like he wanted an excuse to...
NORFOLK, Neb. (WOWT) - A live grenade was recovered in Norfolk. The Nebraska State Patrol is calling it a “friendly reminder” to call the authorities if you ever find military ordnance. NSP says the live grenade was recovered in Norfolk Sunday. The NSP bomb squad was called out...
Comments / 1