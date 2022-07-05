ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Caught Speeding With Drugs in Wyoming Gets 15 Years in Prison

By Joy Greenwald
 2 days ago
An Iowa man who was caught speeding with drugs in Wyoming last spring has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Friday. Nathan Russell Cates, 41, of...

