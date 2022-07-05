ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Huge snake coming across the street.’ Police capture exotic snake in Lexington neighborhood.

By Karla Ward
 2 days ago

A Lexington police officer was taking a report at Susan White’s house Tuesday afternoon when a neighbor called to report that a python was crossing the street next door.

“I was like, ‘Ruth, you’ve lost your mind,’” White said.

But Ruth wasn’t kidding.

White said she and the officer headed outside, and “there’s this huge snake coming across the street.”

While the snake was initially identified as a ball python, Animal Care and Control Sgt. Aaron Evans said she later learned that it was a red-tailed boa.

Police apprehended the snake on Williamsburg Court and held it in a plastic tub until Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control arrived, then transferred it to a carrier so that it could be transported.

Evans said a “stray hold” would be put on the snake, and it would be checked out by a veterinarian.

“We’ll continue to look for an owner,” she said.

Evans said the snake is 5 to 6 feet long and in good condition, other than having an injury to its tail.

If the owner can’t be found, she said the “pretty docile” reptile will be put up for adoption.

Editors note: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the species of the snake.

