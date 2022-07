Phyllis Jeanne (Sherman) Booi, age 93, of Holland, passed away on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Appledorn Assisted Living Center. Phyllis was born in Brooklyn, New York. She attended Hope College where she met her husband-to-be, Duane, and they were married in Dimnent Chapel in 1950. They lived in Illinois and Pennsylvania where P.J., as she was known, taught the elementary grades and music. She was a wonderful, caring teacher who loved the children, and they all loved her.

