Salt River Tubing open seven days a week in Mesa

Salt River Tubing is open on the Lower Salt River daily, seven days a week, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weather and water flow conditions permitting.

The cost is $21 plus tax per person or tube, which includes tube rental, shuttle bus ride and free customer parking at Salt River Tubing.

The Rocking Rodeo Roundup 42nd Anniversary Celebration is planned for Saturday, May 14.

Salt River Tubing is seven minutes from Loop 202 East on North Power Road in Mesa. Salt River Tubing operates under permit of the USDA Forest Service in Tonto National Forest.

Go to saltrivertubing.com for more details.

“Salt River Tubing’s Floating Beach Blast is an Arizona tradition that millions of floaters have enjoyed for over 41 years. Relax and float on the cool and refreshing, mountain-stream waters and experience the natural wonders of the ‘mini-Grand Canyon’ of Tonto National Forest,” the release states. “Enjoy the beauty of this recreational paradise and catch a glimpse of the wild horses crossing mid-stream, blue herons gliding across the water and the majestic mountains as you float by. It’s the perfect venue for creating a memorable, enjoyable adventure in the great outdoors.”

Salt River Tubing accepts cash and credit cards — Visa, MasterCard, American Express and Discover. Credit card transactions require a valid driver’s license for credit card identification.



Company officials recommend the following tubing tips to assist floaters in planning their floating beach blasts:

A valid driver’s license is required for a tube rental deposit per five tubes rented.

Children must be at least 8 years or older and 4 feet tall for tubing and shuttle bus service. If a child does not meet both requirements stated above, Salt River Tubing & Recreation does not rent tubes or provide transportation to anyone in the group. No exceptions are permitted to this policy.

Life vests are strongly recommended for children, non-swimmers and inexperienced swimmers.

Glass containers are prohibited by law in the Salt River Recreational Area. Ice chests and coolers will be inspected for glass containers before boarding shuttle buses. Please use plastic bottles or aluminum can containers.

Have a great time during your floating beach blasts but remember that drugs, alcohol and the Salt River do not mix. Responsibly appoint a designated driver before your tubing adventure.

Floating picnic ideas include fresh fruit, burritos, fried chicken, or sandwiches. Pack picnic items in Ziploc bags to keep dry. Please stash and bag all picnic supplies in litter bags while floating.

Ice chest/coolers: Fill with ice, sport drinks, fruit juice and water. One to two bottles of water per hour while floating is recommended to help prevent dehydration.

Sun block, tennis shoes, cap or visor should be worn. A minimum 30 SPF is recommended. Tennis shoes or closed toes are also recommended while tubing.

For more information about Salt River Tubing and opening day, go to saltrivertubing.com or call 480-984-3305.