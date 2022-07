Dish Network in Spartanburg has been an active and contributing member of the OpExChange for over fifteen years. Through the years, they hosted numerous plant visits highlighting progression on their lean and operational excellence journey. They developed their own in-house lean six-sigma belt program and educated their entire workforce in lean manufacturing principles. The culture at Dish embraced that operational excellence is a journey that does not have a final destination – it is a process of continuously improving the current state to bring value to the customer. Within the OpExChange, Dish became a model facility, frequently benchmarked for their continuous improvement culture and demonstration of improvements in both technology and employee development.

