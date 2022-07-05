ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

3 Fun Reasons to Visit Jacksonville, Florida

travelexperta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida is an extremely popular destination for family tourists, as millions of people flock to the Sunshine state every single year. However, when people think of Florida vacation destinations, they often think of places like Orlando, Miami, and Tampa. One Floridian city that does not get the respect it deserves as...

travelexperta.com

thejaxsonmag.com

Twelve free things to do in Jacksonville

State Road A1A between Amelia Island and the Mayport Ferry. For the nature lover and the adventurer in all of us, the Big and Little Talbot Island State Parks contain thousands of acres of coastal forests, dunes, and marshes. These parks, located only 20 miles east of Downtown Jacksonville in the Timucuan Ecological and Historic Preserve, are two of the few undeveloped barrier islands in Northeast Florida, and home to a diverse variety of animals and trees. Formerly occupied by the Spicer plantation on the north end of the island and the Houston plantation at the south, Big Talbot Island features Blackrock Beach, easily one of Jacksonville’s best kept natural secrets. Blackrock is covered by dozens of bleached tree skeletons, a site you can’t see in many other places - only four percent of land in the entire world contains the unique geological soil formations found here. The Talbot Islands also feature five miles of beaches, nature trails, and waterways - the many tidal streams, rivers and marshes are great for fishing and kayaking. Picnic, restroom and camping facilities, tours and wildlife viewings are also available. For information, visit www.floridastateparks.org/littletalbotisland.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Treyaun Webb, 4-star RB out of Jacksonville with 46 offers, announces SEC commitment

Treyaun Webb, a 6-foot-1 and 205-pound 4-star running back out of Jacksonville, Florida, (Trinity Christian Academy) has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Webb committed to Florida the same afternoon that the Gators flipped former Penn State 4-star QB commit Marcus Stokes. He is ranked the No. 5 running back in the class of 2023, and the No. 33 player in the Sunshine State, according to the 247Sports Composite. Webb has a reported 46 offers, including the likes of Penn State, Georgia, Oklahoma and Alabama.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Northeast Florida Legacy Leaders: Jacqueline Williams

When looking for the path to success, which way does one turn?. The road has many waypoints. We talked with five Northeast Florida leaders who have guided their organizations and businesses for decades toward that destination. They shared their lessons and advice, such as the payoff of listening, the need...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
pontevedrarecorder.com

Foxtail Coffee Co. opens cafe in Ponte Vedra

Foxtail Coffee Co. has expanded into the Jacksonville market, adding a café in Ponte Vedra Beach to its rapidly growing list of locations. The expansion into the Sunshine State’s northeastern region follows recent openings in Newnan, Georgia, and Lady Lake, Florida, and is Foxtail’s 38th store. The...
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
wjct.org

King Freddy, the lovable lion, passes away at Catty Shack

He was a cool cat and well-liked by visitors to a Jacksonville wildlife sanctuary north of town. Catty Shack Ranch is mourning the loss of one of its big cats, Freddy, who despite a veterinarian’s efforts, has died of old age. Staff and volunteers said goodbye to the 17-year-old...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Eater

Where to Eat Ice Cream in Jacksonville

On a hot summer day, which honestly goes through the end of October in Jacksonville, Florida, there’s nothing better than a cold scoop of ice cream. All around the city there are ice cream parlors popping up to dish out the sweet treat. While some creameries lean into the nostalgia of the past with soft serve in a cake cone, while others are more creative with flavors and toppings, one thing is for sure, there’s plenty of ice cream for everyone. These are the seven best places to get ice cream in Jacksonville.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thejaxsonmag.com

Remembering David, Jax's trailblazing gay magazine

The September 1973 issue of David magazine, one of the relatively few covers WJCT will let us show. Image courtesy of Houston LGBT History. Jacksonville’s LGBTQ history dates back thousands of years. The native Mocama Timucua people had gender roles for two-spirits – individuals who belong to a third or nonbinary gender – and same-sex relationships were common. In the 20th century, despite laws and social norms that repressed and ostracized LGBTQ people, LGBTQ citizens played roles in the city and communities quietly formed. In the early 20th century, Black LGBTQ musicians and performers like Ma Rainey and Bessie Smith helped establish the LaVilla neighborhood as a hotbed of blues and jazz music. By the 1950s, gay bars and clubs could be found in the city, and through the 1960s, the bohemian neighborhood of Riverside attracted LGBTQ individuals and families, emerging as Jacksonville’s first substantial “gayborhood”. Despite an often hostile social climate, the quiet but steady growth of Jacksonville’s LGBTQ community led to new opportunities for connection and visibility.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Alina Andras

5 great burger spots in Florida

When it comes to comfort food, most people would say that nothing compares to some crispy french fries and a juicy burger. And while it is definitely not healthy to eat fast food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it from time to time, if you enjoy it. After all, it's all about balance. Eating whole foods most of the time and indulging in a delicious burger occasionally won't do much harm.
FLORIDA STATE
First Coast News

Reality TV star's Jacksonville restaurant plans put on hold

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A reality TV star with sights on a historic building in the Lavilla neighborhood says she may have to demolish it to make her restaurant concept work. Captain Sandy Yawn from the Bravo TV show "Below Deck Mediterranean" bought 618 W. Adams Street in the Lavilla neighborhood two years ago, but has suggested that she plans to demolish the building in order to build a restaurant in the location.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
CBS Miami

Antisemitic flyers in baggies found across South Florida pop up in Jacksonville neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE – Jennifer Stelmach says her husband found antisemitic literature on the front lawn of their Jacksonville home."This is a very nice neighborhood. Very respectable, so having something like that in our yard was very shocking," she said.Down the street, Jenna Hood says her mom brought the flyer inside."It had a lot of hate in it about Jewish people," Hood said.Neither of them kept the baggies, but they say they looked like the anti-gay hate flyers being dropped in a St. Nicholas neighborhood in June.It isn't only happening in Jacksonville. Miami, Coral Gables and Orlando are among some of the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fireworks scheduled throughout Jacksonville area to celebrate July 4th

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – To celebrate Independence Day, fireworks will be lighting up the sky throughout the Jacksonville area on Monday night. Jacksonville’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration will return this year at multiple locations throughout the city to celebrate our nation’s independence. The city of Jacksonville is offering a spectacular fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. from each of these five locations:
JACKSONVILLE, FL

