5 Top-Rated Hotels In Los Angeles

Summer break can be a brutal reminder of how many hours there are in a day; thank goodness there are so many free things to do in Los Angeles with kids!. When you're between camps, the novelty of "no school" has worn off, and the kids have run out of shows to binge-watch, it can be tricky to come up with activities that don't cost as much as a tank of Southern California gas. If only we could keep these little people entertained for free ... Luckily, Los Angeles has tons of frugal fun this month from Santa Monica to Simi Valley and from Malibu to Manhattan Beach. There are 4th of July fireworks spectaculars, outdoor movies, outdoor concerts, a shark week celebration, seven free summer festivals, and more.

