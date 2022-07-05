ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Top-Rated Hotels In Los Angeles

Cover picture for the articleA lot of people make a yearly visit to Los Angeles, seeking Hollywood glamour, sunshine, and hundreds of other reasons. You can find a huge amount of family-friendly things to do In Los Angeles and due to the enormous scale of the city, there is a massive array of hotel options...

Secret LA

The Historic L.A. Cinerama Dome Takes A Significant Step In Reopening

Last year Angelenos received crushing news as the owner of Pacific Theatres and ArcLight Cinemas announced that all locations would be shut down permanently—including the iconic Cinerama Dome. The closure stemmed from an eviction notice for an outstanding rent bill due to the pandemic. Locals, including those in the film industry, took to Twitter to share their heartbreak over its closure.
LOS ANGELES, CA
localemagazine.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Restaurants by the Coast in LA

Chow Down on Everything From Eggs Benny to Lemon Ricotta Pancakes!. What could be better than pancakes, breakfast burritos and coffee by the beach? Coastal Los Angeles is home to a wide array of breakfast spots, ranging from fancy hotel restaurants to hole-in-the-wall joints. Whether you’re craving a classic French omelet or nostalgic waffles and whipped cream, breakfast in LA promises great food and strong coffee—often with scenic views to boot. That being said, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite places to fill our bellies at breakfast when dining near the Westside and beyond. Best Breakfast Coastal LA.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Eater

LA’s First-Ever Vegan Butcher Shop Opens in Highland Park

Maciel Bañales Luna didn’t grow up like other kids in Durango, Mexico, a sparsely populated and densely forested state in the country’s northwest region. Her mother sought out plant-based cooking workshops, while her father preached the importance of conservation. Bañales Luna says that both of her parents’ personal interests were “ahead of their time,” but their influence on her education, career, and latest entrepreneurial venture is incalculable. Bañales Luna is opening Los Angeles’s first-ever vegan butcher shop in Highland Park on Friday, July 8, along with her husband Joe Egender and business partner Dustin Lancaster. Maciel’s Plant Based Butcher & Deli brings together Mexican influences with classic deli touches, representing a culmination of Bañales Luna’s lifelong dedication to health, nutrition, and environmental stewardship.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

These are the best neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Due to the abundance of sunshine, sandy beaches, welcoming environment for entrepreneurs and startups, amazing food scene, and spectacular nightlife, The County of Los Angeles is a popular destination for singles and young professionals. The areas best suited for young professionals are determined by factors like the proportion of millennial inhabitants, available jobs, and proximity to affordable housing, nightclubs, and restaurants.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Robb Report

At LA’s Hottest Supper Club, A-List Musicians Perform While You Eat Caviar and Pasta

Click here to read the full article. On many nights, the hottest ticket in Los Angeles is a restaurant reservation. Verse, the Toluca Lake destination that 10-time Grammy-winning mixing engineer Manny Marroquin operates next to his storied Larrabee Studios, has some of LA’s most creative and delicious food. The restaurant is also an intimate music venue where Robin Thicke just finished a five-week Thursday-night residency that included a surprise duet with Lil Wayne on June 9. “The first thing I loved about Verse was the vibe, the look and the acoustics,” Thicke says. “We wanted to record a live album. And knowing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

Which Pastrami Sandwich Is Better: Langer’s or Katz’s?

When it comes to choosing the best pastrami in the country, there are really only two contenders — Katz’s and Langer’s. As a New Yorker, I always believed fervently in the former and admired the latter but considered it inferior. Well, a recent trip to Los Angeles allowed me to make a direct comparison, and maybe you’ll be surprised at the outcome.
LOS ANGELES, CA
chainstoreage.com

American Ninja Warrior Adventure Park makes debut in SoCal Mall

For more than a dozen years, NBC has challenged top amateur athletes in the United States to compete against each other in high-flying obstacle courses and win a spot in the “American Ninja Warrior” finals in Las Vegas. Now slackers and hackers will get a chance to test...
SANTA ANA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tail O' the Pup's Reopening News Is Frankly Exciting

Whining over when wieners will appear, the sort of condiment-topped franks that spend a good amount of time soaking up a grill's heat and plenty of smoky flavor?. Whine over wieners, we will most definitely not do, especially when we know that a beloved bastion of bun-a-tude, a place we mustard, er, must give props to, will soon reemerge on the Southern California food stand scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thesfnews.com

Visit The Top Shopping Malls In Orange County

UNITED STATES—When you visit Orange County in California, you will certainly not be short of things to do and places to go. This is an area that offers a tremendous amount of excitement for both kids and adults, and as an adult, you will find plenty to keep you busy. From the thrills of Disneyland in Anaheim to sports venues and live music, there is always something to do in this area.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
localemagazine.com

This Award Winning Plastic Surgeon Brings Confidence and Beauty to Newport Beach—Here’s His Story

Meet Dr. Sanjay Grover, One of Orange County’s Premier Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Sanjay Grover MD, FACS is one of the top plastic surgeons in Orange County. The board-certified surgeon combines precise, refined technical skills with detailed artistry to create stunning results for clients. He holds nearly 25 years of experience in the field and is adroit in aesthetic surgery of the face, nose, breast and body. In 2021 and 2022, he was named by his peers as one of America’s Best Plastic Surgeons in Newsweek Magazine and is frequently recognized as a leading doctor by the Orange County Medical Association and Castle Connelly. Plastic Surgery Newport Beach.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Laist.com

Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: July 5-7

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Watch Tim Heidecker perform comedy and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Redondo Beach: Best 7 Places to visit in Redondo Beach, CA

“Redondo Beach's central location is one of its best assets. Los Angeles is just 22 miles away. The main beach connects it to nearby cities such as Manhattan Beach and Hermosa Beach. It is well-known for its relaxed, beach town vibe." Tourists love this region for its stunning landscapes and...
REDONDO BEACH, CA
What Now Los Angeles

Sweet Lily Bakery Adding Second Location in Culver City

Sweet Lily Bakery, the Hollywood Hills cafe co-owned by one of Paris’ best pastry chefs, is expanding to a new location in Culver City, located at 9516 Culver Blvd. The new bakery will move into the former home of Yella Mediterranean, first reported by Toddrickallen. Although the opening date is unknown, this is a massive accomplishment for co-owners Thibaut Leymarie and Marine Le Faucheur. They opened the first location at 3315 Cahuenga Boulevard during the pandemic and have proved it to be successful enough for a second location. Now, the two are getting ready to bring their menu of various French favorites, including cakes, sandwiches, tartines, and quiches, to Culver City.
CULVER CITY, CA
mommypoppins.com

Free in July: Fireworks, Summer Concerts, and More Free Things To Do in Los Angeles with Kids

Summer break can be a brutal reminder of how many hours there are in a day; thank goodness there are so many free things to do in Los Angeles with kids!. When you're between camps, the novelty of "no school" has worn off, and the kids have run out of shows to binge-watch, it can be tricky to come up with activities that don't cost as much as a tank of Southern California gas. If only we could keep these little people entertained for free ... Luckily, Los Angeles has tons of frugal fun this month from Santa Monica to Simi Valley and from Malibu to Manhattan Beach. There are 4th of July fireworks spectaculars, outdoor movies, outdoor concerts, a shark week celebration, seven free summer festivals, and more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Woman attacks taco vendor in South Los Angeles

Street vendors are an iconic part of the Los Angeles food scene but many are growing more and more concerned as they become targets for smash-and-grab robberies. Cameras caught a recent attack where a woman dumped out tins full of food and poured out barrels of horchata at the "South Tacos Stand" before attacking vendor Bertha Zuniga on the corner of Slauson and Normandie Avenues Saturday night. Before leaving, the woman spit on everything she had not already trashed.While she was nervous to speak out, Zuniga said the woman started destroying her spot after workers asked her to wait until they...
LOS ANGELES, CA

