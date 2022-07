NORWICH, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Chenango Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals is taking part in the national summer event, “Empty the shelters” this month. With shelters across the country struggling to find suitable homes, and pets at risk of overcrowding, the Bissell Pet Foundation has stepped in to assist these shelters with the “Empty the Shelters” campaign.

NORWICH, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO