Interested in pursuing a pharmaceutical or health-services career? Join a program!. Through a partnership between Worcester State University and MCPHS University, Worcester State offers a pathway to a pharmacy degree from MCPHS through several 3+3 programs for qualified students majoring in biology, biotechnology, or chemistry. Dr. Daron Barnard (Biology) is the liaison for the MCPHS 3+3 Pharmacy programs. For questions about these programs, please contact him at dbarnard@worcester.edu.

WORCESTER, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO