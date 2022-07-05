ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County Sheriff To Host ‘Community Conversation’ Regarding Public Safety In Santa Clarita

By Matthew Frieda
Santa Clarita Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleL.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and Captain Justin Diez with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station are set to host a community conversation next week to provide information and dialogue to residents and business owners regarding public safety concerns. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) is set...

www.hometownstation.com

