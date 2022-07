Nottingham Forest have signed French defender Moussa Niakhate from Mainz, the Premier League newcomers have announced.The 26-year-old has signed a three-year deal, with the option of a 12-month extension, at the City Ground.The former France Under-21 international is Forest’s fourth signing of the summer after Dean Henderson, Taiwo Awoniyi and Giulian Biancone.Niakhate made 128 Bundesliga appearances for Mainz and captained the side after moving from Ligue 1 side Metz in 2018.He said: “For me, this a dream to come to England and to sign for such a historic club in Nottingham Forest. The club is well known around the world...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO