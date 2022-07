Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Changes are coming to the school lunch program for next year, as now people will have to apply to get a free or reduced lunch. For the past two school years, every child has gotten a free lunch. However, since Congress didn’t extend the child nutrition COVID-19 waivers, people will now have to qualify to receive a free or reduced lunch at their school.

IDAHO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO