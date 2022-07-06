ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Manslaughter Charge for Stepmom in Fatal Shooting of 15-Year-Old in Pembroke Pines

By NBC 6
NBC Miami
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA woman is facing a manslaughter charge in connection with last month's fatal shooting of her 15-year-old stepson in Pembroke Pines. Francy Marcos, 24, is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the June 11 shooting, Pembroke Pines Police officials said Tuesday. The shooting happened at a...

Haile Selassiei
2d ago

we must not rule out relationships with underage boys are on the rise, and I'm not buying this accidental shooting scheme. I'm more looking at a coverup, by any means necessary; no adult plays with a child, using a gun, especially a step parents.

Pedro Gross
1d ago

24 yo stepmom of a 15 yo. so there were two kids in the home. this is what happenes when you have unattended children in the house.

