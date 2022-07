Officials have released the identity of the 30-year-old man who died late Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle while he was skateboarding. Police were called to the 800 block of North Closner Boulevard at 10 p.m. Thursday, where they found a man, identified as Richard Orlando Hernandez, lying in the middle of the roadway and a black 2010 Ford F-250 pickup truck stopped in the center lane.

EDINBURG, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO