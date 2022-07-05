Man Caught Speeding With Drugs in Wyoming Gets 15 Years in Prison
By Joy Greenwald
An Iowa man who was caught speeding with drugs in Wyoming last spring has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced Friday. Nathan Russell Cates, 41, of...
Fremont police were dispatched at 5 Tuesday night to Van Anda Park in reference to an intoxicated man causing a disturbance. An investigation was conducted resulting in the arrest of Ino Castaneda, 55, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, for disorderly conduct.
Lawyers for Debra Hinkel say she has settled her lawsuit against former Deputy Derek Colling, former Sheriff Dave O’Malley, and Albany County for the wrongful death of her unarmed son, Robbie Ramirez, and is now seeking reforms. Colling fatally shot Ramirez, 39, on Nov. 4, 2018, after pulling him...
The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released more information regarding last month's fiery crash on Interstate 80 east of Cheyenne that resulted in the death of three people. The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. on June 17 near milepost 383, about three miles west of the Burns and Carpenter exit. According...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
**For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Torrington man’s answer of “yes” to questions of whether he strangled his girlfriend and stalked an ex-girlfriend was sufficient to support his convictions on criminal charges, Wyoming’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday. The court upheld the conviction...
If you live in the country you’re bound to see some animal get hit, whether it’s you or your buddy, it’s going to happen at some point. Car collisions are always a high cause of death to animals especially during the winter months. Roads are just easier to walk on than the going through the woods so it’s hard to blame them.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol is happy to announce that we are accepting applications for the 104th Wyoming State Trooper Basic Academy. We will be testing in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on September 21st, 22nd, and 23rd, 2022. As a Wyoming State Trooper, you will find a challenging career assisting citizens in ensuring...
We're not known for traffic jams here in Wyoming. Or, at least, not with cars. Honestly, if it's not Cheyenne Frontier Days, State Fair, or the busy season in Yellowstone, we don't typically have cars backed up on Cowboy State roads. No, our traffic jam sources are a bit more...
The State Treasurer’s Office reports that nearly $100 million remains unclaimed by Wyoming residents. Sheridan Media’s Ron Richter has the details. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office paid out more than $15.25 million in money and securities value during fiscal year 2022, which ended on June 30. According to a media release from the Treasurer’s Office, the division set numerous records over the past year, including over $8 million in cash paid and over $7 million worth of securities that were returned to their rightful owners. At the other end of the spectrum, a record $12.8 million was reported to the State during the same timeframe. Wyoming State Treasurer Curt Meier said his office has focused on locating owners of large property values and reuniting them with their lost money. Meier added this year’s cash payments were nearly nine percent more than the record amount paid the previous year.
GoPro technology has become so fascinating that not even black bears can stay away! What happens when a black bear finds a GoPro camera? It records all the bear things that a bear does apparently. A recent video is going viral after a black bear somehow, not only gained possession of a GoPro video camera, but also made its very own home video on it.
BURNS, Wyo. — Burns Plex South Gym was full of local supporters as the Laramie County Sheriff’s candidates debated last night, June 30. Boyd Wrede, Brian Kozak, and Don Hollingshead were present to discuss various issues that face the county. The debate was based on quotes from the...
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled recent arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. All of those cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a...
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Bill Allen — the head of Veco who was convicted for bribing sitting Alaska lawmakers in exchange for favorable votes on oil tax policy — has died. Allen was born in New Mexico and died on June 29 in Grand Junction, Colorado at the...
Summer in Wyoming means warmer temperatures, but this year has been a scorcher. Much of the state has surpassed heat records since June, with several cities breaking century-old records. And gas prices have been climbing to ridiculous levels for months now. Across the country, energy bills are rising. But, Wyoming wallets hurt more than anywhere else in the country regarding energy costs.
As of July 6, 2022, 2 statewide ballot measures were certified for the ballot in Wyoming in 2022. Description: Allows local governments to invest in stocks and equities upon a two-thirds supermajority vote of the state legislature.
Nineteen block parties will be held throughout Cheyenne next Thursday, July 14, as the community celebrates Neighborhood Night Out. Now in its thirteenth year, the community-building event is designed to bring neighbors, businesses, and police together in partnership against crime in Cheyenne. "When neighbors are able to meet and connect...
Dan Dockstader, president of the Wyoming Senate, announced in a press release on Wednesday that he was stepping down from the Wyoming Republican primary for Secretary of State and endorsing one of the three remaining candidates, Tara Nethercott. Dockstader said in the release:. "In many instances, Senator Tara Nethercott and...
Wyoming is the Cowboy State, The University Of Wyoming athletic teams are called the Cowboys, the state license plate and many businesses use the cowboy on the bucking horse logo, so it's only natural for the cowboy hat to be a common accessory across the state. The Merriam-Webster dictionary describes...
I'm sure you've noticed a lot of the non-profits are struggling these days with gas prices and the cost of inflation. With that said, there is an opportunity to help out these non-profits that do so much for our communities. Next week, July 13th is WyoGives day. It's an opportunity to donate to your favorite non-profits and help them do what they do best.
A supercell thunderstorm dropped hail larger than softballs in southern Sioux County, Nebraska Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Severe weather spotter Dan Fitts captured the above shot of a 4.3-inch hail stone that fell in open range 20 miles north of Morrill, or 10 miles southwest of Agate Fossil Beds National Monument, around 6 p.m.
