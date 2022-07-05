ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Search for kidnapping suspect after woman found safe

wbrc.com
 3 days ago

wvtm13.com

Woman found shot to death in Titusville, police looking for masked suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway in the Titusville area after a woman was found shot to death in a vehicle Friday evening, according to Birmingham police. Sgt. Rodarius Mauldin said officers responded to a call shortly after 6 p.m. reporting a person unresponsive in a vehicle at Center Street South and 4th Avenue South. Upon arrival, officers found a woman shot inside of a car. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Birmingham Fire and Rescue.
wbrc.com

Homewood PD investigating domestic shooting early Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a shooting that happened around 5:10 a.m. on Saturday, July 9. According to HPD, officers were dispatched for a domestic dispute at the Motel 6 on Vulcan Road. HPD says before they arrived to that call, a second call...
HOMEWOOD, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police investigating homicide in Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently investigating a homicide in Titusville that happened on July 8. Authorities say this happened around 6:00 p.m. at Center Street South and Fourth Avenue South. When police arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle that came to rest after...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Search underway for missing teen last seen in Pinson

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 17-year-old girl from Pinson. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Maria Del Carmen Pineda was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on July 6. She was wearing black sweat pants with yellow zippers on each leg and a black and white colored “anime” jacket.
PINSON, AL
CBS 42

1 killed in early morning Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed in a early morning shooting Saturday in Birmingham. According to Birmingham Police, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds around 1:00 a.m. in the roadway at 10th Place and 22nd Ave West. Police said the victim died at the scene.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Police investigating accident involving Birmingham City School bus

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating an accident involving a school bus that happened on July 8. Police say this happened at 41st Street and 1st Avenue North. There were children on the bus, but no injuries were reported in the crash. Officials with Birmingham City...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man accused of stealing ambulance outside UAB back in Jefferson County Jail

JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - The man accused of stealing an ambulance outside UAB Hospital was back in the Jefferson County Jail as of Thursday night, July 7, 2022. Lt. Joni Money with Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old Phillip Shane Bradford, an inmate who escaped custody on Wednesday June 22, 2022, was captured by U.S. Marshals in Arizona.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham Police ask for help identifying robbery suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Detectives with the Birmingham Police Department are asking for your help identifying a suspect in a robbery they say happened back in June. Police say a member of the community was robbed at gunpoint on Monday, June 20 in the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue West.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

82-year-old man identified as Smith Lake drowning victim

WINSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has released information on a drowning at Smith Lake Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, law enforcement agencies responded to Smith Lake around 3:30 p.m. after it was reported that an elderly man went into the water and did not resurface.
WINSTON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

29-year-old killed, multiple others injured in crash on Hwy 31

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A car accident in a drop top Camaro has claimed the life of a 29-year-old man and injured several others. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 29-year-old Antonio Laden Haynes was driving a convertible Cheverlot Camaro in the 3700 block of Decatur Hwy around 7:30 p.m. when he lost control of the car. The vehicle rolled over and multiple unrestrained occupants were ejected.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Suspect charged in shooting death of Birmingham 18-year-old

A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a Birmingham teen killed more than a week ago on the city’s eastside. Marcus Harper, 19, is charged with murder in the June 25 slaying of 18-year-old Jaylan Bloxom. Harper was booked into the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday evening and is being held on $1.5 million.
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

B’ham PD investigating multiple Metro PCS robberies, searching for suspect

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) says detectives are conducting multiple robbery investigations at Metro PCS stores. Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. The stores and dates of robberies are listed below:. 06/15/2022 - 7911 Crestwood Boulevard. 06/22/2022 - 7004 1st...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa authorities looking for culprit behind park vandalism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance tracking down those responsible for vandalizing a concession stand and bathroom at Braughton Park in Fosters. The vandalism was discovered on July 3 at the Tuscaloosa County PARA park. PARA says the concession stand doors were kicked in, soap dispensers in […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL

Comments / 0

