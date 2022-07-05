Search for kidnapping suspect after woman found safe

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine. The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

