Memphis, TN

Ja Morant goes viral for heartwarming tipping video

By Darryn Albert
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Ja Morant’s first order of business after securing a titanic extension from the Memphis Grizzlies is to share the wealth with others. The Grizzlies star Morant went viral on Tuesday for a heartwarming video in which he gave a $500 tip to a waitress at a restaurant that he was eating...

ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

