Boil Order for Sugar Creek Estates Trailer Park

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Multi-million dollar investments are coming to West Terre Haute and the nearby wetlands. Duke Energy will remove seven transmission towers in the Wabashiki and strip down inactive electrical lines. The remaining towers will have the tops cut off by a helicopter and three...
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Firefighters are on scene of a house fire in southern Vigo County. The home’s location is on Lazy Lane and Bono Road, just south of Terre Haute. The fire began around 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. According to Honey Creek Fire Battalion Chief Kevin...
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local fair is making its way to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds this weekend. The Vigo County Fair had its kick off Thursday evening to thank the community members, sponsors, and promoters. The fair will be welcoming back the 4-Her’s and their families, Drew Exposition Carnival, and other events including a concert, with country stars Josh Turner and Joe Nichols on July 17.
LYONS, Ind. — The Greene County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. Police said Jenny Chaney was last seen leaving her Lyon residence at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said Jenny is believed to be attempting to walk to Clay County.
DANVILLE, Ill., (WCIA) — 32 hot air balloons will take over the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville this weekend. Pilots from 14 different states will be with the balloons. This is part of the sixth annual Balloons Over Vermilion event. Pat O’Sgaughnessy, co-chairman, said this event really brings the...
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Bryant Niehoff looked over the findings of the Indiana Upland Housing Study a few years ago, one thing stuck out. “By 2030, the study shows there is a need for over 1,120 new housing units in Daviess county.”. Over the past few years, the Daviess...
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The president of the Unity School Board in Tolono has been charged with a public indecency misdemeanor after he was arrested on Tuesday. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Reitz said that 70-year-old Frederick Koss of Pesotum was in his car at Hessel Park when a trained sexual assault nurse allegedly saw him touching himself while looking at the splash pad. She got out of her car, approached him in his car to confront him and took photos of him. She also recorded his license plate and contacted police.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Vincennes man is facing a charge of attempted murder after police say he shot at another person. According to Vincennes Police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of Wilbur Street at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6. Police report finding shell casings...
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — U.S. Army veteran Jerry Harper never thought he would get a tattoo, but an image of an engineers castle with praying hands and the name Brian Wright is a constant reminder of a painful memory from the war in Iraq. 19-year-old soldier Brian Wright was...
