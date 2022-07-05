ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

California Credit Union Launches School Backpack Drive

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

GLENDALE (CNS) - California Credit Union Tuesday announced the launch of a school backpack drive to benefit local elementary and middle school students in partnership with the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club.

The Glendale-based credit union invites community members to drop off a school backpack to any branch in Los Angeles and Orange counties through the end of July.

Donated backpacks should be new and appropriate for elementary/middle school students. The credit union will fill all donated backpacks with essential school supplies for distribution to students in need through the Boys and Girls Club in time for the fall school year.

"We're asking our community to join with us in helping every student start the school year ready to learn and thrive," California Credit Union CEO Steve O'Connell said.

"Many families in our community are challenged to provide new back-to- school backpacks, and together we can make a difference in a child's life and academic success. Every backpack brought to one of our branches will be filled with school supplies and given to local students so they can begin the school year with the tools they need to succeed."

IN THIS ARTICLE
