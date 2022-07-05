ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne ranked worst city for recreation

By Syndicated Content
 3 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — For years, Fort Wayne residents have opined about there being nothing to do in the city. A new ranking would seem to agree. Fort Wayne was ranked last (No. 100) in a...

WANE-TV

Fort Wayne makes list of '7 standout places to retire'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A nationally known publisher of personal finance news and forecasts has included Fort Wayne in a list of "7 standout places to retire.". Kiplinger picked cities across the U.S. that based on their affordability and desirable amenities for retirees. Surveys have shown that the primary reason retirees move is to be closer to family, according to Kiplinger and that weighed heavily when it came time to compile the list.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Sinkhole closes section of Indiana 3

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is warning drivers of an emergency closure due to a sinkhole in Allen County. They say a sinkhole on the shoulder of northbound Indiana 3, near Old Lima Road, has caused an emergency road closure. INDOT...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Sinkhole repairs continue, cause found

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is working to repair a sinkhole on Indiana 3, with the work expected to wrap up this weekend. INDOT closed the northbound lanes of a section of Indiana 3 Thursday afternoon from Old Lima Road to...
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Miami County attracting life sciences companies

Miami County is creating a niche of its own in Indiana's growing life sciences sector by securing a second medical isotopes company. Indianapolis-based Nuke Medical Inc, which does business as SpectronRx, broke ground in March on a $26 million facility near the Grissom Air Reserve Base in Bunker Hill. The facility under construction is adjacent to AZIsotopes Corp., which invested $45 million to build a 55,000-square foot facility that opened last year.
MIAMI COUNTY, IN
GFL received mixed reviews from Fort Wayne residents after week one of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - They say you never get a second chance to make a first impression, and for GFL environmental, their first impression has been mixed. For George Kariger, he says half his block we're some of those missed last Friday on the southwest side of Fort Wayne. On the first day in service for GFL, no less.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Extra Security Measures In Place For 2022 Three Rivers Festival

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Three Rivers Festival officials are upgrading security for this year's celebration in the wake of high-profile violence nationwide. People entering the festival plaza will have their bags checked and be screened for weapons with a metal detecting wand, according to an announcement from Justin Shurley, the festival's executive director. According to The Journal Gazette, the board of directors decided to increase security because of recent events, the announcement stated. Deputy Police Chief, Marty Bender says that the Fort Wayne Police have used increased security measures at local festivals and events for about the last five years.
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Jet ski explodes on Indiana lake

ANGOLA, Ind. — Three people avoided injury after being thrown from an exploding jet ski on a lake in northeast Indiana on Monday. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, conservation officers were called to Jimmerson Lake, located in Steuben County, after a personal watercraft exploded with three people on board at around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
STEUBEN COUNTY, IN
WTHR

ISP helicopter team finds missing child

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana State Police crew in a helicopter helped rescue a missing child July 4. The team was near Indianapolis when they received a call for assistance in Elkhart County. The pilot, Sgt. Eric Streeval, and tactical flight officer, John Riggers, arrived in the area around...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

SEE IT: downpour déjà vu after Northeast Indiana hit by storms

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Office of Homeland Security has lifted a Travel Advisory issued Tuesday evening because of heavy rains and high winds. More than 13,000 customers experienced power outages Tuesday night in Allen County, according to the I&M outage map. Mayor Tom Henry, Fort...
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
Girl found in backyard with a gunshot wound

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - A girl is being treated for serious injuries after she was found with a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. In a release, FWPD spokesperson Anthony Krock said officers found the girl in the backyard of a home on Picadilly Circle, near South Hanna Street and East Paulding Road, around 11 a.m. The girl's injuries were dire and a homicide team was called to the scene. Her name and age were withheld.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Coroner IDs July 4th South Calhoun Street shooting victim

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne's NBC) - The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was killed in the Fourth of July shooting on South Calhoun Street as a 27-year-old man. Fort Wayne police say they got to the 4700 block of S Calhoun St. just...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Fish rescued from flooded Franke Park road

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several fish were found in floodwater covering a roadway in Franke Park on Wednesday. The fish were found along Park Drive in Franke Park, outside the Fort Wayne Children's Zoo parking lot. Zoo officials said the fish likely came from the nearby Spy...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wboi.org

FWPD offers option to file police reports online

The Fort Wayne Police Department has announced a new way for citizens to file incident reports. The system was developed after seeing how the department handled calls during the pandemic. Fort Wayne residents can now file non-emergency incident reports online through the police department's website. The new system has...
FORT WAYNE, IN

