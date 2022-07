We received several messages from readers telling us that Chopt at 141 Commerce Square Pl in Gaithersburg was closed on Friday afternoon. A representative from the store informs us that the restaurant wasn’t able to open for lunch due to an emergency, but the restaurant will be open for dinner. Chopt opened its Gaithersburg location back in January. The chain has additional MoCo locations in Bethesda and Rockville, as well as one scheduled to open in Potomac later this year.

GAITHERSBURG, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO