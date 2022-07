The Kiwanis Club of Greece sponsored the K-Kids at English Village Elementary. This latest 6-week session was led by Kiwanians Karen Mager, Ron Keiser, Georgie Donnelly and Tina Warren. The session ended with a tree planting. The tree was donated by Kiwanis Club of Greece, with each child being able to also plant flowers in a pot and take them home to give to a loved one. The program was in collaboration with the Kiwanis NY District Governor’s Project, “Save the Earth for Our Children.”

