U.K.

Boris Johnson faces pressure over accusations of lying

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDowning Street issued statements saying the prime minister had been unaware...

www.nbcnews.com

The Independent

‘His reign is over’: How foreign media reacted as Boris Johnson was hit by resignations

With Boris Johnson battling to shore up his premiership after multiple ministerial resignations, foreign media are trying to assess how much longer the British PM will be in power. Some commentators are certain that the latest events are the nail in the coffin for Mr Johnson’s leadership. However, others are wary of predicting the fall of a leader who has miraculously survived multiple scandals and determinedly clung on as prime minister. “Boris Johnson’s reign is in free-fall”, was the assessment of Rob Harris in the Sydney Morning Herald.In a stinging critique, the paper’s Europe correspondent said that Mr Johnson’s...
The Independent

Who could be in the frame to replace Boris Johnson if he resigns?

Boris Johnson has been dealt a devastating blow after Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resigned from Cabinet within minutes of each other. Mr Sunak said “the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously”, adding “I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the...
The Independent

How the world’s media is covering Boris Johnson’s downfall

All eyes in the UK are on Boris Johnson and his impending resignation - and the rest of the world is watching too.As a slew of more than 50 resignations from within government continued on Thursday morning, No 10 briefed journalists that the prime minister was to step down within hours.He did so shortly after 12:30pm, signalling that he intends to stay on as a caretaker until a new Tory leader is elected, probably in October.The outgoing prime minister’s departure is dominating leading news outlets across the globe, with Turkey’s biggest newspaper, Hürriyet, branding the imploding of the UK government...
BBC

Boris Johnson's resignation speech as he quits as Tory leader

Boris Johnson has announced he is quitting as leader of the Conservative Party after a perilous few days in office. The crisis engulfing Mr Johnson's premiership escalated on Tuesday, following the dramatic resignations of Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid. They quit within minutes of each other following...
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Called 'Absolute Disgrace' By Republic, Should Reportedly Abdicate If Unable To Carry Duties After Role Was Changed

Queen Elizabeth has skipped several engagements in the past months due to her mobility problems. A new report claims her role was changed, and an anti-monarchy group immediately reacted by slamming Her Majesty. Queen Elizabeth Slammed And Advised To Step Down. The 96-year-old British monarch is still in her peak...
The Independent

‘Mortally wounded’ Boris Johnson urged by papers to ‘go with dignity’

The Prime Minister is encouraged by almost all of the papers to abandon his attempts to save his premiership.The overall mood amid resignations and potential leadership challenges is best summarised by The Times’ leading article, which closes: “Britain will not function effectively while he tarries.”The Sun runs “Resign! Resign! Resign!” along the top of its page 4 and 5 spread, before calling Boris Johnson a “greased piglet” on the following double-page piece.The editorial in the paper’s opinion section is more balanced, acknowledging Mr Johnson got the “big calls” right.“Boris must ask himself if he honestly believes he can revive his...
International Business Times

Factbox-Now UK's Boris Johnson Has Quit, Who Could Replace Him?

Boris Johnson said on Thursday he was resigning as Britain's prime minister, bowing to calls from ministerial colleagues and lawmakers in his Conservative Party. Below is a summary of some of those who could be in the frame to replace him. There is no clear favourite and they are not listed in order of likely prospects.
The Independent

Boris Johnson has resigned: What next?

Boris Johnson is expected to announce his resignation later on Thursday after over 50 Tory MPs walked out from the government over his conduct.The next step is for the prime minister to give a resignation statement, which he is expected to do from a lecture on Downing Street – as is tradition.That will avoid the need for another no-confidence vote in his leadership, which was expected to take place next week once Tory MPs on the 1922 committee had changed the rules to allow it.But it will trigger a leadership race in the Conservative party that is likely to consume...
The Independent

Cabinet resignations: ‘End might be nigh’ for Boris Johnson, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has said “the end might be nigh” for the Prime Minister as his premiership hangs in the balance after the resignation of two senior cabinet ministers. Rishi Sunak quit as chancellor and Sajid Javid has resigned as the UK’s health secretary on Tuesday, sparking a fresh crisis in Downing Street, after the row over scandal-hit former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher exploded.
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: PM ‘must reveal who knew what’ on Pincher allegations

Boris Johnson must set out exactly “who knew what and when” about allegations against suspended MP Chris Pincher, Labour has said.Tamworth MP Mr Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip on Thursday after he was accused of drunkenly groping two men at a private memberss’ club for Tories in London the night before.He was suspended from the party on Friday.The prime minister is coming under pressure to explain why he appointed Mr Pincher to the role despite him resigning over a similar allegation, which he denies, in 2017.“We want to know who knew what and when and why those decisions were made the way they were,” Baroness Jenny Chapman told BBC Breakfast on Monday morning.“I don’t think anybody in Westminster believes that Boris Johnson did not know about the allegations about Mr Pincher,” she added.Elsewhere, Mr Johnson and the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, have pledged what they are calling “the single biggest tax cut in a decade” up to £6bn to tackle the cost of living crisis.
The Independent

Jacob Rees-Mogg says Boris Johnson should stay PM as he is ‘a big man who is willing to apologise’

Jacob Rees-Mogg has backed Boris Johnson to remain prime minister, claiming that he is "a big man who is willing to apologise" for his mistakes.The Brexit opportunities minister took to the airwaves on Tuesday evening describing the prime minister's actions a "a minor mistake".It comes after the Cabinet and front bench was hit by a slew of resignations including chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Sajid Javid.The prime minister has faced criticism over his handling of the Chris Pincher affair and whether he lied about what he knew of the MP's behaviour.Mr Johnson appointed the Mr Pincher to deputy...
AFP

Brexit to exit: The rise and fall of Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson rode his luck throughout his career, bouncing back from a succession of setbacks and scandals that would have sunk other less popular politicians. - 'Cavalier' -  Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson had a conventional rise to power for a Conservative politician: first the elite Eton College, then Oxford University.
TheDailyBeast

Boris Johnson Finally Set to Resign After Mass Exodus of Allies

Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today after a mass resignation from his government made his position untenable, the BBC reports. He is set to continue as prime minister until the fall, with a new prime minister installed by October. Johnson on Wednesday vowed to remain in office despite record-breaking numbers of colleagues leaving his government in the wake of Johnson’s latest scandal. Both the finance minister and the health minister resigned on Tuesday after it emerged that Johnson had lied about not being aware of allegations of wrongdoing against an accused serial sex offender who Johnson appointed to a senior position in government. An avalanche of resignations from other cabinet ministers and aides followed on Wednesday and Thursday morning.
Fox News

Why did Boris Johnson resign as UK prime minister?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday said it was "clearly the will" of the Conservative Party that he step down from the top job following a series of scandals that have plagued his office for years. Johnson – who survived a vote of no confidence just one month ago for...
The Independent

‘I’m sorry...’: Seven times Boris Johnson has apologised

Boris Johnson's leadership has seen the prime minister apologise on multiple occasions, following various gaffes and scandals. Today (5 July) saw the the prime minister apologise over the latest issue; his handling of the Chris Pincher scandal, which has seen Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from their posts, alongside other ministers.
Daily Mail

'A complete lack of confidence': Read the full resignation letters of Tories who have quit government in an attempt to oust Boris Johnson

Sixteen members of Boris Johnson's Government quit today with stinging letters and statements that were posted online, as the crisis engulfing Downing Street continued. Minister for Children and Families Will Quince was the first to follow last night's resignations when he quit this morning. Posting his letter, he tweeted: 'With...
