ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

This Black Man Created A New Life in Bali

By Jasmine Osby
travelnoire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne year and three months ago, Sunny Dilinger decided to change his life and move to Bali. The 32-year-old has no intention of leaving anytime soon and has found endless peace and freedom in the Southeast Asian country, unlike anything he has ever experienced in the United State. His experience as...

travelnoire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
travelnoire.com

5 Destinations For Black Women When You Need A Break

As Black women, it feels like we carry the world on our shoulders. And while sometimes it’s not intentional, we find ourselves constantly wanting the best for our loved ones, our community, our partners, our children, and of course, ourselves. It’s a lot to carry. So, when Taraji...
TRAVEL
The US Sun

Our son banned us from his wedding because we’re ‘not good enough’ for his in-laws – so now we’re selling his house

FURIOUS parents have claimed their ungrateful son uninvited them from his wedding despite living rent-free in their second home - and now plan to sell it from under him. After expecting to celebrate their son's wedding later this year, the stunned parents were instead told not to attend as they would "embarrass" the bride-to-be.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Profiling#Racism#Southeast Asian#Sun Co
Daily Mail

American Airlines passenger 'steals more than $10,000 in cash and two credit cards' from two fellow travelers sitting near him on flight from Buenos Aires to Miami after 'suspiciously' prowling the aisle

A passenger who was traveling on an American Airlines flight from Buenos Aires to Miami has been arrested after allegedly stealing cash and credit cards from two passengers sitting nearby. Diego Sebastian Radio was apprehended by U.S. Customs & Border Patrol upon arriving in the United States having been reported...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Distractify

Trying to Find Love on Facebook Dating and Getting Null Instead? Here's What That Means

Evidently, of the handful of people actually using Facebook Dating; some of them are getting a null message. This means those individuals are at a higher risk of not meeting their soulmate via the dating app that time forgot. We wouldn't want that, now would we? Have no fear, we are ready to dive into the intricacies of coming up against a null so you don't feel void. What does null mean on Facebook Dating? Here's what we know.
INTERNET
travelnoire.com

Soft Life Era: 5 Wellness Retreats Around The World

If you’re looking for a wellness-focused travel experience, here are 5 retreats around the world to visit:. The hotel originally opened in 1958 in North Beach but has been updated with the latest in wellness technology. Guests can enjoy cryotherapy, infrared therapies, vibroacoustic, and more. There are also yoga classes and a rock climbing wall for traditional physical fitness.
MIAMI, FL
studyfinds.org

No white for weddings? 1 in 5 say traditional wedding dresses are outdated!

NEW YORK — According to a new poll, two-thirds of Americans agree that planning a wedding today is more difficult than it was for previous generations. A poll of 2,000 people who’ve either recently planned or attended a wedding revealed that over four in 10 (42%) need between six months and a year to plan their wedding.
RELATIONSHIPS
Gary W. Lewandowski Jr. Ph.D.

Research shows men may be the real romantics in relationships.

Who says "I love you" first in relationships? Men or women?cottonbro/pexels. Relationships are full of milestones and saying “I love you” is a big step for any couple. Those three simple words transform what might be a causal arrangement into something much more serious. “I love you” suggests a higher level of dedication and greater commitment to the relationship’s future. Saying “I love you” is also romantic. It’s a sweet and loving phrase that communicates how strongly you feel toward your partner.
Variety

‘F—ing Bornholm’ Review: A Mordant Study of a Family Vacation Ruined by Boys Behaving Badly, At All Ages

In the movies, as a rule, family vacations go wrong far more often than they go right: We may crave rest and relaxation when we travel, but it’s less interesting to watch others do the same. Rarely, however, have a few days at the beach degenerated quite so tensely and toxically as they do in “Fucking Bornholm,” a dark, distinctly unrelaxing comedy from Poland that mines male abuse, entitlement and ennui for laughs that all come with an accompanying wince — whilst aligning its sympathies firmly with a put-upon wife and mother, superbly played by Agnieszka Grochowska, trying and sometimes failing to keep it all together. A less abrasive provocation than its confrontational title might suggest, writer-director Anna Kazejak’s precise, piquant film deserves wider festival exposure and discerning distributor interest following its international premiere in the main Karlovy Vary competition.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy