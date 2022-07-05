ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Lunchtime Lectures for Lifetime Learners at the Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Knox Library

By Sentinel News
presidiosentinel.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLifetime Learners and Friends upcoming Lunch ‘n’ Learns for 2022 will be held the second and fourth Mondays of the month from noon to 1 p.m. Monday, July 1 Veronica Aponte, Museum...

KPBS

New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad gets new name

Sledgehammers broke into the walls of the New Village Arts Center (NVA) in Carlsbad on Thursday. It was a groundbreaking — or wall-breaking — event celebrating the renovation of the center. Kristianne Kurner, the founder and executive artistic director for NVA, said the center would turn into a...
CARLSBAD, CA
Red Tricycle San Diego

Our Favorite Secret Lakes & Ponds in San Diego

San Diego is known for its vacation-worthy beaches, but you don’t always have to go to the ocean to play in the water (or be forced to deal with all that sand). If you go inland and look between our hills and canyons you’ll find tons of freshwater lakes and ponds that are splash-worthy for a fun-filled day. Scroll down for our favorite in-the-know watering holes (until now that is) that tend to be less crowded and more secluded—you might even be the only ones there! Plus we’ve paired each waterway with a food hot spot nearby to grab some coffee, sandwiches or grab a box of doughnuts from one of our favorite shops for your lakeside adventures.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

The Parrots of El Cajon Color The Community

No one is exactly sure how the parrots arrived in El Cajon, but they're here and they're beautiful. The green-bodied, red-topped birds can often be seen flying around El Cajon or in the trees by the courthouse. "El Cajon has a bit of a flyover from red masked Conures maybe...
EL CAJON, CA
coolsandiegosights.com

A special little garden in the Gaslamp.

In San Diego’s Gaslamp Quarter, near the south end of Fifth Avenue, you’ll find a very special garden. Located in the public plaza often referred to as Gaslamp Square, the tiny garden beautifies the front of the Tin Fish restaurant. A plaque explains why the garden is special.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Del Mar Times

Del Mar Mesa Preserve trail vandalized

A trail in the Del Mar Mesa Preserve was recently vandalized as someone made multiple cuts of trees and brush that create the preserve's unique Tunnel trails that take users on a single-track path under a low, overhanging canopy of branches.
DEL MAR, CA
delmartimes.net

Home of the Week - 13979 Dentata Lane, San Diego 92130

Welcome to Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley! Built in 2016 this private 4BR (plus an office), 4.5BA is located on a secluded cul de sac with a large park right in front. First floor has bedroom with a full bath. A chef’s kitchen with high end appliances, extra large island, Silestone counters. The upstairs family room has a theatre system complete with a theatre screen, projector and black out curtains. The Master suite has a luxurious bathtub and separate shower with two vanities. The walk in closet is custom built. The other three bedrooms are spacious and have their own bathrooms. This home is on a large lot with an outdoor built in kitchen, entertaining patio and outdoor covered room plus a side yard wide enough for a garden.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

San Diegans taste and smell something in the water

Some San Diegans say their water has been tasting funny lately and it’s not their imagination. There is something in the water but the city says it’s not harmful. Banker's Hill resident Jean Diedrich first noticed her water tasted funny last Wednesday. She told KPBS it tasted "like dirt or must," adding that it didn’t look or feel any different, but it smelled bad. She said while neighbors discussed it among themselves and asked the property manager about it, all they could do was guess what could be wrong with their water and whether it was safe.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Apartment Therapy

This San Diego Rental Loft Is Funky, Eclectic, Maximal, and Incredibly Colorful

Name: Bridgette Whitney and boyfriend, Blue Delgado. “My boyfriend, Blue, and I fell in LOVE with our loft immediately when we walked in. We had never seen a loft in this particular style and were in love with the fact it’s two stories!” explains interior decorator and mural artist Bridgette Whitney, who’s an expert at crafting bold, funky, and colorful spaces. Bridgette shares inspiring photos and engaging DIYs from this loft on Instagram and TikTok, but also gives peeks from another space she’s decorated wildly: their TikTok-famous Nashville Airbnb.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Charter School Group Purchases Former County Campus in Oceanside for Nearly $12M

A charter school organization has purchased a vacant six-acre campus in Oceanside for $11.8 million, a brokerage announced. The 99,968-square-foot site, at 1305-1320 Union Plaza Court, consists of four low-rise office buildings in a cul-de-sac. The Classical Academies, a group of California Public Charter Schools based in Escondido, bought the property via an LLC, Partnering with Parents, according to Cushman & Wakefield.
OCEANSIDE, CA
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

The Top 10 Beaches in the U.S.

Summer is here, and the beach is the star of the show once again. Across the U.S. are a variety of sandy stretches that each offer a different experience—from scenic nature views to under-the-sun fun. Though there’s no set rule of what makes one beach better than another, the 10 beaches below have unique qualities and attractions that make them some of the best beaches in the U.S.
CORONADO, CA
ranchandcoast.com

New, Now, Next: Del Mar

It’s hard to believe that you will find exactly one hotel along the entire Del Mar coastline that’s on the sand, but that’s the exclusive claim to fame of Del Mar Beach Hotel on Coast Boulevard. The longtime beachfront fixture underwent a multimillion-dollar redesign that debuted last month, refreshing its 46 guestrooms, suites, and two residences, with amenities, programs, and activities scheduled to roll out throughout the year to enhance its dreamy vacay vibe. This is definitely a destination that shouldn’t just be enjoyed by out-of-towners — we locals are just as deserving of a sandy slice of laid-back heaven. delmarhotel.com.
DEL MAR, CA
What Now San Diego

Steak & Bones Tacos Coming Soon to Hillcrest

New on the scene in Hillcrest, Steak & Bones Tacos looks to introduce their new restaurant at 3923 Fourth Avenue. The new taco spot will move into the space formerly occupied by Two Paddles Fish and Grill, and Cocina Calavera restaurant which closed in Fall 2021. The new restaurant doesn’t...
SAN DIEGO, CA
pacificsandiego.com

Wise Ox butcher shop opens in Carlsbad

The Wise Ox, a chef-driven butcher shop owned by Trust Restaurant Group founder/chef Brad Wise, opened June 13 in the Beacon shopping center in Carlsbad’s La Costa community. Wise opened his first Wise Ox location in in 2020 in the former Heart & Trotter Butchery in North Park. He chose the Carlsbad location for expansion because he used to live in the area and thought there was a need for a business like this.
CARLSBAD, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Did you know San Diego County has a ‘haunted’ lake?

SAN DIEGO — About an hour from the city in rural East County, the San Diego region is home to a lake with a long history of giving campers and hikers a fright. Lake Morena County Park, the most remote reservoir in all of San Diego County, has been deemed one of “the most haunted campgrounds in the U.S.” and appears on lists of spooky spots for paranormal meddlers of the internet.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Da Kine’s Plate Lunches reappear in La Mesa

For a moment, the two big ice cream scoops of rice resemble eyes looking back at me, and I imagine my plate lunch sort of looks like a smiley face emoji. I must really be hungry. And clearly, I’m projecting. The only smile here is the one gracing my lips,...
LA MESA, CA

