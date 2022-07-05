ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xbox Live Gold will soon stop offering monthly Xbox 360 games

By Cal Jeffrey
TechSpot
TechSpot
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Why it matters: Soon Xbox Live Gold members will stop seeing Xbox 360 titles as monthly picks. While it will keep bringing Xbox One and newer games to the service, it's interesting to note that Xbox 360 owners will be missing out on a significant perk. Online play seems to be...

TechSpot

TechSpot

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

