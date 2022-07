Ms. Johnnie Louise Langford age 86 of Gainesville passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in the Chatuge Nursing Home following an extended illness. Ms. Langford was born on August 16, 1935, in Gainesville, GA., the daughter of the late Royce H. Langford and Gertrude Louise Fleming Langford. Johnnie was an avid bowler. She graduated from Young Harris College in Finance through a basketball scholarship. She retired in 2002 from SunTrust Bank (Home Federal) after many years of service. She also worked at Lanier Raceway for many years. She was a loving and caring aunt and a friend to many. She was preceded in death by her parents and also a brother, Benjamin Bradley Langford in 2021. Ms. Langford was a member of Harmony Hall Baptist Church in Gainesville.

